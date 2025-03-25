Hi, Subscriber

Bills Make Big Decision on Offseason Plans

The Buffalo Bills have finalized an important part of their offseason plans, heading back on the road for training camp.

Reporter Mike Catalana of 13WHAM reported on March 24 that the team plans to continue its tradition of bringing training camp to St. John Fisher University, just outside of nearby Rochester, N.Y.

Though the Bills have not officially announced plans, Catalana shared some basic details of the team’s plans including the potential dates they will remain on campus before returning to Buffalo.

Bills Setting Offseason Plans

As Catalana reported, the team’s training camp plans are expected to look similar to past years. The Bills have brought training camp to the St. John Fisher campus for more than two decades, even as many other teams have brought their training camps back to team facilities.

“The #Bills will be back at St John Fisher University this summer,” Catalana shared in a post on X. “@BuffaloPlus has learned that the team will return for training camp for a 24th time. A source tells us exact details on camp are still being determined but it is likely to be a similar schedule from the past few years. (In 2024 camp went from July 24 to Aug 8 with 10 open practices for fans)”

As Catalana noted, the Bills have traditionally remained at St. John Fisher until early in the preseason before returning to Buffalo to finish camp and prepare for the upcoming season.

Bills Face Important Offseason

After reaching the AFC Championship game but falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills head into the offseason with some high stakes. The team has carefully put together its offseason activities to encourage team bonding, with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way.

Last season, veteran offensive tackle Dion Dawkins shared praise for the leadership Allen showed in bringing the team’s new players together.

“Josh is one of those guys that will do what it takes at that moment. He’s definitely a barker when that time comes. I’ve actually seen the barking a lot more this OTAs where he’s been very, very verbal, because our team is different,” Dawkins said in an appearance on “The Herd” last year.

The Bills had some big changes last offseason, parting ways with a number of key players including wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and safety Jordan Poyer.

Allen helped the new group bond by inviting players to Nashville to train and run plays together, an outing that tight end Dalton Kincaid said went a long way to helping them come together.

“Tightening that bond,” Kincaid said. “You want that from your quarterback, (Allen) has stepped into those shoes and done a great job.”

The Bills were able to find great success on offense despite the big changes, putting together one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses by spreading the ball out to a wider group of pass catchers.

Fans who attend training camp will get to see something new this year — a league MVP. Allen took home the award at the conclusion of last season, beating out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

