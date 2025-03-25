Bills Make Josh Allen Announcement After Historic MVP Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been consistently humble in speaking with reporters, regularly shouldering the blame after wins and sharing it with teammates after wins.

So it was no surprise to fans that during the pinnacle personal achievement of Allen’s career — his historic MVP win after the conclusion of last season — the Bills quarterback kept the same attitude. Allen thanked everyone in the organization in his acceptance speech, ending it with a quip that has now gained fame among Bills fans.

The team announced this week that it is memorializing Allen’s phrase.

Bills Make Big Move With Josh Allen Quote

Allen earned league MVP honors after winning a tight race with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Allen had been seen as the frontrunner for MVP award throughout much of the regular season, but fell behind when Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Allen flipped enough of those votes to win MVP, a historic accomplishment as he became just the third player and first quarterback in franchise history to earn the honor. Allen then used his acceptance speech to thank everyone in the organization who played a role in the accomplishment.

The team announced on March 24 that it is giving fans the chance to show off the famous phrase, selling an official t-shirt with the saying on the front. The Bills shared the design in a post on X, having already put the quote at the top of its bio on the social media site.

Josh Allen Already Cashed In on Award

The award was something of a consolation prize for Allen, who fell just short of reaching the Super Bowl as the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. He got another reward, with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reporting that Allen earned a big contract boost with the MVP award.

“Josh Allen also receives a $1.5 million roster bonus for being named MVP,” Getzenberg shared in a post on X.

Allen had a stellar season, leading the Bills to a 13-4 record and a fifth consecutive AFC East title. He accounted for 42 total touchdowns, throwing for 3,731 yards with 28 passing touchdowns and adding 531 rushing yards with more touchdowns on the ground. Allen also had one very memorable receiving touchdown when he took a lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper and scampered into the endzone during a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite the strong season, Allen said he was surprised to beat out Jackson for the award.

“Yeah, I was pretty surprised given what we know about, typically, how the voting goes,” Allen said, via USA Today. “Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I have nothing but love and respect for him and his game.”