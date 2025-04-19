Bills Could Put $28 Million Star Linebacker on Trade Block

The Buffalo Bills have not been shy about making difficult moves with their roster, parting ways with some key and beloved players in the name of business.

One of the biggest purges came last year, when the Bills parted ways with a series of veteran players including Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Stefon Diggs, in order to create cap space.

One analyst believes another big move could be coming this season, suggesting one of the team’s core players on defense could hit the trade block.

Matt Milano Faces ‘Uncertain’ Future

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus identified one trade candidate from all 32 NFL teams, suggesting the Bills could be willing to part with linebacker Matt Milano. The former All-Pro is heading into the final year of his two-year, $28 million contract extension and faces what Locker calls an “uncertain” future as his level of play has dipped amid a series of injuries.

“Milano was one of the NFL’s standout linebackers during the 2022 season, recording a 77.1 PFF overall grade with an 83.2 PFF coverage mark,” Locker wrote. “But injuries have taken a toll over the past two years, as Milano has played only 544 total snaps since 2023. After returning last season, he netted only a 53.3 PFF overall grade. Now 30, Milano hasn’t proven to be a reliable contributor and could be offered up on the market.”

Milano already agreed to a roughly $3 million pay cut, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported in March, with the Bills converting the money into incentives instead.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters at the NFL scouting combine that he was optimistic Milano would come back stronger in 2025 after a full offseason to recover and get back into playing shape.

“Matt’s had a couple tough breaks, no pun intended, as far as his situation,” Beane said, via ESPN. “… I thought you started to see him getting back into form, made some plays, had a sack or two, some nice splash plays in the playoffs. I’m happy for Matt, he’s going to have an offseason he doesn’t have to rehab, have a surgery. That’s taxing on these guys.”

Milano has appeared in just nine games over the course of the last two seasons, making a total of 46 tackles and no sacks. He lost a significant amount of time with a fractured leg that led to a long recovery period between 2023 and 2024.

Bills Have Shown Loyalty to Key Players

While the Bills under Beane have not hesitated to make difficult roster moves, the team has also shown a high level of trust in their home-grown players. Beane often brings back former members of the team after leaving, as he did this offseason by signing White and fellow cornerback Dane Jackson.

The Bills have also left the door open for some other key players to return after hitting free agency. Beane said the team would be willing to bring back edge rusher Von Miller after releasing him in a cap-cutting move. The Bills general manager also said wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas, both of whom remain unsigned after hitting free agency, could return to Buffalo.