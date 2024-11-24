Bills May Not Face Aaron Rodgers Again This Season

The Buffalo Bills have not seen much of Aaron Rodgers since he signed with the New York Jets in 2023, and may have already faced him as a divisional foe for the final time.

Rodgers was hurt early in the season opener against the Bills last season, suffering a torn Achilles just four plays into the game and missing the remainder of the season. He was back on the field for the meeting between the teams on Oct. 14, losing 23-20 to the Bills.

But Rodgers now faces an uncertain future amid organizational turmoil in New York, with the team firing its head coach and general manager within the last few weels. There are now reports that Rodgers will likely be leaving the Jets after this season and could be benched for the remainder of this season as well.

Jets Owner ‘Lost Confidence’ in Aaron Rodgers

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Jets owner Woody Johnson has “lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years” and may be done with the veteran quarterback.

“I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets,” Russini reported. “Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season.”

Rodgers has suffered through uneven play this season, throwing for 2,442 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Bills are scheduled to host the Jets on Dec. 29 and could see the return of a familiar face if Rodgers has been benched by then. Rodgers’ backup is journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who started three seasons for the Bills between 2015 and 2017.

While it remains unclear whether the Bills see Rodgers in the December game, there is a chance they see him again sometime in the future. Russini reported that Rodgers wants to play again in 2025, though likely not for the Jets.

Bills Have Chance to Clinch Division Soon

The Bills have an opportunity to clinch their fifth straight AFC East title long before hosting the Jets at the end of this calendar year. Though the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots on Nov. 24 to move to 5-6, they remain four games behind the Bills at 9-2. The Bills would clinch the division with any combination of two wins or Dolphins losses.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the team’s strong standing, saying it’s an accomplishment that reflects on the strength of the entire team.

“Very grateful,” McDermott said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “Humbled by it, too. Takes a lot of people to accomplish what we’ve been able to accomplish. So, again, just very grateful for it.”

But the Bills aren’t celebrating anything just yet. After taking down the then-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs last week, quarterback Josh Allen stressed that there’s still a lot more work to do in order to achieve their goals.

“We’re 9-2. Last time I checked, nine wins probably doesn’t get you in the playoffs,” Allen said.