Bills Move Praised As One That May Get Them to the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills came oh-so close to the Super Bowl during the 2024 season, but they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 26 in a tight loss to the Chiefs, 32-29. But, a new season is upon us, and those in the Bills’ camp are hoping for a run that finally takes them to the Super Bowl and actually has them winning this time.

Of course, the Bills have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen, so they have that going for them. Just think of all the NFL franchises that would love to have someone like Allen heading up their team. But, the good news is that the Bills have gone beyond relying on their strong offense, and during the offseason, they have made some big moves to beef up their defense. NFL analysts and experts are taking note and giving the team much-deserved praise for their moves.

Buffalo Bills Means Business on Defense, Expert Says

In a May 6 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Gary Davenport discusses the strongest, and weakest, defenses in the NFL. The Bills are in a choice spot on this tally.

In the feature, Davenport states that “defense still wins championships.” Having a stellar offense helps, too, but defense is crucial. He adds, “Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is still having nightmares about the pounding he took from the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.”

Then, Davenport continues, adding, “We live in an age when the NFL is more heavily tilted toward the offense than ever before. Each year, the rules change in an effort to boost offensive production that much more.”

So, let’s get to the Buffalo Bills. He has them as the No. 3 strongest defense in the league.

In the article, Davenport references Bills general manager Brandon Beane telling the media in April that he wants a front that’s deep. “We want it to be deep,” Beane said at the time. “We want it to have a variety of skill sets, and we want competition. I want it to be hard as hell to be one of the however many D-linemen we keep together on this 53.”

So, they delivered. Davenport praises the Bills, stating that the team “made the defensive front-seven a priority in the offseason, first by adding edge-rusher Joey Bosa in free agency and then by blasting away at the front in the 2025 draft.”

He also praises the additions of Maxwell Hairston, T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker.

“Defensive lapses have long haunted the Bills in the postseason,” Davenport added. “But this squad could be the one that finally puts Buffalo over the top—and into the Super Bowl.”

The NFL’s Best Defense

In the same feature, the Denver Broncos were named the No. 1 best defense in the NFL. No. 2 are reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively,” Davenport stated. “Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’’ better interior pass-rushers. Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year.” He also stated, “If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back.”