The Bills Will Face Significant Challenges In Trading For Myles Garrett Or Trey Hendrickson

The Buffalo Bills know they must address the pass-rushing situation this offseason by adding a veteran with playoff and even championship experience.

Buffalo made a significant splash on the offensive side in 2020 when they traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs came in, changing the offense from Day 1 and helping turn quarterback Josh Allen into one of the best players in the game.

It’s hard to say how the offense would have performed without Diggs’s addition. Although he’s no longer on the roster, he played a crucial role in turning things around for the team. Buffalo needs to focus on making an impactful trade on defense that is similar to what Diggs brought to the offense.

Needing a pass rusher couldn’t have come at a better time. Two of the best defensive ends in the NFL, Cleveland Browns‘ Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, have requested to be traded.

Myles Garrett And Trey Hendrickson

Garrett was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and is coming off his seventh consecutive season of double-digit sacks. The Browns have told everyone they aren’t moving Garrett, but the 29-year-old pass rusher has made it known he is unwilling to take a contract extension.

The Browns and Garrett will have to resolve their differences soon, with the NFL Draft approaching. If the Browns indeed move Garrett, Buffalo will likely be a player for him.

Hendrickson is in a different situation. The 30-year-old pass rusher wants to leave Cincinnati because the franchise is unwilling to offer him a new contract. He has clarified that he wants a trade, and the Bengals are currently seeking a trade partner for him.

It sounds like Henderickson will get his wish, but Garrett must battle the Browns’ front office. If both pass rushers are moved this offseason, the Bills could already be out of the running for them.

I expect Buffalo to try its hardest to acquire Garrett or Hendrickson. However, Buffalo’s situation isn’t ideal.

The Bills Don’t Have Enough Captial

The Bills currently hold the No. 30 pick in this year’s draft. To acquire Garrett, the Browns will likely request two first-round picks from this year and next year’s drafts.

If Cleveland trades Garrett, they will be in full rebuild mode. No team wants to start its rebuild with the third-last pick in the first round. Even though Garrett has expressed that he wants to go to a Super Bowl contender, that doesn’t mean that’s where he will end up.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 pick, and they think they’re a year or two away from being a team that could win the Super Bowl. If Chicago thinks Garrett is the missing piece to their defense, they will part ways with their top-10 selection.

Buffalo will struggle to outbid a team like the Bears when trading for Garrett, leaving them with little hope of acquiring him. They are unlikely to have a chance unless Buffalo is willing to part with more than two first-round picks and additional Day 2 selections.

On the other hand, Henderickson will cost a lot less draft capital-wise to acquire. Even though he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, don’t expect any first-rounders to be moved for him.

The Bengals Won’t Trade With A Contender

The issue Buffalo is dealing with for trading for Henderickson is they have something significant in common with the Bengals. Both teams are AFC Super Bowl contenders.

There is no way the Bengals will want to trade away their best defensive player to a team they could see in the postseason.

Could you imagine a Bengals vs. Bills AFC title game, with Henderickson sacking Joe Burrow to send Buffalo to the Super Bowl? It’s unimaginable that the Bengals would trade Henderickson to a conference rival unless the Bills overpay, which wouldn’t be intelligent.

It’s unbelievable that the Bills need a pass rusher, yet two of the top five in the sport are asking for trades. However, Buffalo is too good for both teams to want to do business with them.