Bills Eyed as a Top Team in Late Move for Playmaking $4 Million Touted QB

The Buffalo Bills are being floated as a landing spot for a former touted quarterback who is looking for a new home. Buffalo has their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen.

Additionally, the Bills have Kyle Allen as the team’s backup quarterback and also re-signed Shane Buechele to the practice squad. Could the Bills make a late move for another signal-caller?

With the Dallas Cowboys releasing Joe Milton, the Bills have an opportunity to claim the former standout Tennessee quarterback.

“If I were Milton, I would ask Jordan Palmer to lobby Josh Allen to get the Bills to use a roster spot to add him so he can learn from Allen,” Football Guys’ Sigmund Bloom detailed in an August 31, 2026, message on X.

“Surely Jets and Dolphins should have an interest. (John) Harbaugh could sign him (Bill) Belichick-style for the Wk 1 ambush but its not his style.”

FanSided’s Marcus Mosher co-signed on the Bills adding Milton.

“I think the hard part is you have to keep him on the active roster for a certain number of weeks,” Mosher remarked.

“And with practice time so limited, I can’t imagine the Giants or Dolphins want to take snaps away from a young QB. Now Buffalo does make sense.”

Bills Rumors: Could Buffalo Claim QB Joe Milton After Surprising Cowboys Release?

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Dallas surprisingly cut Milton given the quarterback was widely projected to be the team’s QB2 behind Dak Prescott. Milton is on a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted that one of the challenges for Milton is developing as a quarterback known for more than just his arm strength.

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton was at the University of Michigan and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball,” Schottenheimer said of Milton, per The Dallas Morning News. “Cool. That’s awesome. Go be in a carnival somewhere.

“Arm strength is cool, but go to the fair and win a teddy bear. But you’ve got to play quarterback. And that’s what I think you see: Joe learning he’s playing quarterback.”

QB Joe Milton Had Standout College Football Career at Tennessee

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Milton has appeared in five games over his first two NFL seasons. The quarterback has thrown for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Milton has also added 66 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.

The signal-caller threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes in 12 appearances at Tennessee during the 2023 college football season. Milton added 299 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs.

Prior to being released, Milton admitted that he felt more confident heading into year three.

“I’m able to go into the huddle and just say the play clear, tell the guys where they need to go,” Milton noted, per DallasCowboys.com. “If guys have questions in the huddle, I’m able to answer those without just making sure with my coach and making sure that I’m right.

“I’m able to be confident enough to tell them what they got in the huddle and demand that from the guys.”

It could make some sense to develop Milton behind Allen and work with Bills head coach Joe Brady. Time will tell if the Bills put in a waiver claim for Milton.