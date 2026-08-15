Bills Get Critical News on WR DJ Moore After Injury Scare in Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills had a scary moment in Saturday’s preseason opener when wide receiver DJ Moore came up limping after a pass on the sidelines, but it appears they avoided the worst with the offseason addition.

Moore is expected to step into a major role on offense, likely serving as the new No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen. He looked the part during the first quarter of Saturday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, but raised concern after an apparent injury.

DJ Moore Avoided Major Injury in Preseason Win

Moore went down late in the first quarter, getting up slowly before making his way to the sidelines. After being evaluated by the team’s medical staff, Moore

“Bills WR DJ Moore seems to be moving around well on the sidelines and they were looking at his lower leg, so the Bills potentially dodged a worst case scenario here with their top receiver,” Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic wrote. “His day is likely done as most of the Bills starting offense is out of the game.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady said earlier this week that Allen and the rest of the first-team would get playing time, saying he wanted the team’s franchise quarterback to set an example for his teammates.

“I mean, you guys have had conversations with Josh and know how he plays. There’s only one way that he plays, right?” Brady said. “And I think that’s a message to the whole football team. … Like this is NFL football. Guys are fighting for their lives and there’s a physicality. If you just dip your toe in, that’s when I think bad happens with that. So, if we’re out there going, we’re going.”

DJ Moore Looked Sharp in Debut

The Bills had high hopes for Moore when they traded for him, sending a package of draft picks to the Chicago Bears. He delivered in just one quarter of action, making three catches for 61 yards on four targets.

Moore showed off strong chemistry with Allen, leading the team in receiving despite playing less than a full quarter.

Brady hinted at the connection between the two, saying last week that Allen and Moore have spent time working together.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, but I think they have developed, so far, a good chemistry in terms of communication, in terms of, ‘Hey, this is what I’m looking for. Hey, what did you think there?’ I think that’s all you can ask for at this point,” Brady said.

Allen said earlier this offseason that he has known Moore since they came into the NFL together in the rookie class of 2018.

“We go actually way back. We sat next to each other at the Rookie Premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other,” Allen said. “I don’t know if anybody’s talked about that whole situation, but you sit there for a legit eight hours just signing your life away. So, again, some good conversations back then, and it’s pretty cool to have him here now.”

Keon Coleman also had a solid preseason debut, catching a touchdown pass from Allen and making another critical fourth-down reception from backup quarterback Kyle Allen.