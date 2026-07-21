Bills’ ‘Nightmare’ Scenario Revealed That Could Derail Josh Allen’s Season

The Buffalo Bills made a big decision this offseason when they parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott and promoted Joe Brady to the new role.

Buffalo struggled to reach the Super Bowl over the last six seasons, so it needed to take action to give the Bills and their fans a boost, which meant parting ways with their head coach.

The decision to promote Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach is a significant move. Brady has never been a head coach before, and he faces the challenge of trying to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl in his first season. A lot can go wrong with a first-time head coach, and Fansided’s Brandon Ray believes that Brady failing miserably in his new role would be the worst-case scenario for Buffalo this season.

Brady Could Hold the Bills Back

“With the head coaching change from McDermott to Brady, there will be little to no room for anything less than what McDermott did in his tenure,” Ray wrote on Monday. “While Brady has been in the building since 2022, he is inheriting a lot more responsibility, which can be overwhelming.

“Even though Brady was successful as an offensive coordinator, there is always the nightmare scenario that Brady completely fails in his first year. If that is the case, the conversation about moving on from McDermott to Brady is going to be a heavy topic amongst Bills Mafia.”

Brady isn’t going to have the same time as many first-year head coaches do to learn the game. Usually, teams that hire first-year head coaches aren’t in a strong position and are trying to build something over the years. However, Brady is in exactly the opposite situation. He needs to learn everything quickly, but the good news is that he has one of the best quarterbacks in Josh Allen and a great roster to work with.

Brady Isn’t the Only First-Time Head Coach With High Expectations

Brady isn’t the only first-time head coach who is expected to learn fast. The Ravens have hired first-time head coach Jesse Minter, and while Mike McCarthy isn’t a first-time head coach, he will be in his first season with the Steelers.

All three teams are possible Super Bowl contenders, and Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer knows the pressure will be on those three coaches.

“Sean McDermott, John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin spent a collective 46 years leading those three franchises—and those teams weren’t exactly disasters last year, with two making the playoffs and the third getting knocked out of the playoff race on the last play of its season.

That means there’s a high bar for Joe Brady, Jesse Minter and Mike McCarthy, respectively, coming in,” Breer wrote on Monday.

“In the case of Brady and Minter, how they’ll be judged will be based largely on their ability to get MVP quarterbacks over the championship hump in the prime of their careers (no pressure!). With McCarthy, there’s the reunion with Aaron Rodgers and the organizational decision to not just stick with an aging core, but double down on it with older vets such as Michael Pittman Jr., Jamel Dean and Rico Dowdle coming into the fold, meaning the time is now.”

The good news for Brady is that he won’t be the only first-time head coach trying to navigate a Super Bowl-ready roster. Yet, if Minter leads the Ravens to a better season than the Bills, many fans and players could become frustrated.