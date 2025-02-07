Hi, Subscriber

Bills Share Odd Reaction to Josh Allen’s Sportsmanship Award

Josh Allen
Getty
Josh Allen celebrates in a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a well-rounded player — in more ways than one.

The Bills quarterback was named the winner of the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at Thursday’s NFL Honors awards. As the team noted, the award is given to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.”

But as the Bills pointed out after the honor was awarded, Allen has also gained a reputation among his peers for something other than sportsmanship.

Bills Point Out Josh Allen’s Duality

Shortly after Allen’s award was announced, the Bills took to X to remind fans that he was also named the league’s biggest trash talker in an ESPN survey of NFL players published before the season began.

“He’s going to run you over and talk trash after he runs you over,” one NFC East player said in the survey.

But the Bills added in Thursday’s announcement of the sportsmanship award that Allen is also known for warm interactions with fellow players both before and after games. When the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs this year, Allen met with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field for a hug after the game.

“You’re a stud, man. I love you,” Allen told Jackson.

“Keep doing your thing,” Jackson responded.

Allen also shared love for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the teams faced off in the AFC Championship Game the following week, with the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl and sending the Bills home.

“Patrick is one of the greatest ever to play the game and they’re one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled,” Allen said.

Allen has also gained a reputation as a giving member of the Buffalo community, often making visits to a children’s hospital in Buffalo.

Allen Takes Home Another Big Honor

Thursday was a historic night for Allen, who also became just the third Bills player in history to be named the league MVP. Allen beat out Jackson in tight voting, earning 27 first-place votes to 23 for Jackson.

Allen had been the frontrunner for much of the season, though fell behind Jackson after the Ravens quarterback was named to the AP All-Pro first team while Allen was named to the second team.

As the team noted in an announcement about the award, Allen earned a slew of records including the first player in NFL history to notch five straight seasons of 40+ touchdowns. He also became the quarterback in NFL history with 6+ rushing TDs in 7 consecutive seasons and the first quarterback to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game.

Allen also notched three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, the first player in NFL history to reach that mark.

Allen thanked everyone in the Bills organization, down to the cafeteria staff, and ended his speech with a simple message to fans.

“Be good, do good. God bless, and Go Bills,” Allen said in his acceptance speech.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

