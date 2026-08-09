Bills’ Eight-Year Offensive Playmaker Exits Saturday Practice After Apparent Injury

The Buffalo Bills are practicing in a red-and-blue scrimmage on Saturday night, and it was the first time fans got a look at the new Highmark Stadium.

While fans were enjoying the new venue, some unfortunate news came during practice. Spectrum News 1’s Andy Young wrote on X that running back Ty Johnson was injured during a one-on-one pass rep. Johnson was attended to by the athletic trainer and was helped back to the locker room, limping.

Johnson is in His Fourth Season With the Bills

Johnson is heading into his eighth NFL season. He started with the Detroit Lions in 2019, then left in 2020 to join the New York Jets before playing in Buffalo in 2023.

The 5-foot-10 running back has appeared in 44 games with the Bills, rushing for 545 yards and four scores.

While James Cook has been the No. 1 running back in Buffalo since the 2023 season, Johnson has played more of a third-down back role, contributing in the passing game. Johnson recorded 24 receptions for 263 yards and two scores last season.

Johnson received praise from his quarterback Josh Allen during the 2025 Wild Card game against the Denver Broncos when Allen hit Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown.

“I’ve been saying that all year long — Ty Johnson is the best third down back in football,” Allen said in January of 2025, via A to Z Sports Jon Helmkamp. “The things that he’s able to do for us, the way we communicate, him in the pass game, blocking and running the ball, he does it all. I’m so happy for him. So proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, there was no point in holding it, taking a sack there. They played man, and I just gave him a chance.”

Johnson has had a huge impact on the Bills for the last three seasons, and if he has to miss any time this season, whoever ends up replacing him will have big shoes to fill.

Ray Davis Might Have a Larger Role This Season

If Johnson has to miss some time in the regular season, third-string running back Ray Davis may need to step up in a larger role. The Bills drafted Davis with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He has played in 34 games for the Bills, recording 171 rushes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Davis would need to become more of a pass catcher out of the backfield if Johnson were to miss some time, and he has shown flashes that he could get the job done. Last season, Davis recorded 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns, following a 2024 season in which he had 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills’ running attack will be one of the main reasons they can win many games this season. While many people only think about Allen and Cook when it comes to Buffalo’s running game, Johnson and Davis have also done a great job sharing the workload in the last few seasons.