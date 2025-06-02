Several Bills Players Spotted as Groomsmen at Josh Allen’s Wedding

For Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his wedding day was a team affair.

Allen and longtime girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in a ceremony in California, with pictures showing many of Allen’s teammates on the Bills standing as groomsmen. Previous reports already indicated that several Bills players left Buffalo earlier in the week, at the conclusion of the team’s final practice, to head west for Allen’s big day.

While Allen and Steinfeld have not released any details of their wedding or shared pictures, some long-range images of the event show several members of the Bills’ offense taking part. Bills tight end Dawson Knox, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky were all seen wearing matching tuxedos and standing behind Allen.

Josh Allen Got His Ring

Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted together in the spring of 2023, with their relationship moving fairly quickly after that. The Marvel actress quickly became a fixture at Bills games, often sharing pictures that showed her sitting with other wives and girlfriends of players and cheering on the Bills.

They got engaged last year, with Allen popping the question during the team’s bye week in November. The pair have shied away from the spotlight, with details of the wedding staying under close wraps until Bills lineman Dion Dawkins let the date slip earlier this year.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said in a March appearance on Good Morning Football. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

Dawkins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show weeks later, walking back his revelation of Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding date.

“Is that coming up? I ain’t know nothing about that,” Dawkins said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “I have no idea what’s going on. We’re all here. We’re all here in Buffalo, working out. I’ll give those guys a Facetime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I’m in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I’m focused on Hallmark, and I’m focused on eating a nice batch of wings today.”

But the wedding date was confirmed this week as Allen and several of his teammates left Buffalo to travel to California. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked on Tuesday whether the quarterback had any pre-wedding jitters, but said Allen was his typical, confident self.