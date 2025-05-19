Bills Playmaker Not Getting Enough Credit for Potential 2025 Season

In just a few months, the Buffalo Bills will be in training camp, getting ready for the 2025 season. One star player who might not be around at the start of training camp is running back James Cook.

Cook is entering the final year of his contract, and as of right now, neither party seems to be moving toward completing any deal.

The 25-year-old running back has hinted at wanting $15 million a season, which is a high price for a running back on a team already paying its quarterback, Josh Allen, a handful of money.

If Cook doesn’t get a new deal before camp, he may hold out. He doesn’t want to get injured and ruin any chance of making money down the road.

If Cook isn’t around at the start of the season, some other running backs will have to step up. Brandon Ray from Buffalo Low Down stated that running back Ty Johnson is not being talked about enough for the upcoming season.

Ty Johnson Is Flying Under The Radar

“The Bills re-signed running back Ty Johnson to a two-year deal to return to the backfield committee of him, Ray Davis, and James Cook. All of the focus has been on Cook this offseason, but for contract drama which has been draining. Now granted, Cook is the most talented in the room but Johnson proved to be a fantastic third-down back for the Bills,” Ray wrote. “Last season, Johnson averaged over five yards per carry (213 yards on the ground) and added 284 yards through the air along with three touchdowns. We always talk about how up until the arrival of Cook, the Bills had lacked a true rushing attack outside of Josh Allen. Well, Johnson provides a ton of value as a versatile running back.”

Johnson will have to carry some of the workload if Cook is absent at the start of the season.

Johnson Needs To Shine For The Bills

Allen controls the Bills’ offense, passing and running the ball, but in order for Allen to stay healthy all season, the running backs will have to carry some of the work.

Allen will turn 29 this spring, which means he is getting to a point where his body will need to take some time off to recover. That is when players like Johnson can shine.

If Johnson can add another 200 yards and a few more scores from what he did last season, then he and Davis could hold down the backfield if Cook isn’t around.

The Bills have a lot of work to do this season, including figuring out what the backfield will look like in 2026 if Cook is on a different team.

Johnson needs to take the opportunity to be the team’s No. 2 back this season and see what he can do with it.

Johnson will be tested in Week 1 when the Baltimore Ravens come to town, who were one of the best teams at stopping the run last season.