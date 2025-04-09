Bills Trade Proposal Lands New ‘Playmaker’ for Josh Allen

“His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points,” Zeirlein wrote. “Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024.”

Zeirlein added that Golden has the ability to grow into a No. 1 receiver, which is still something of a vacancy in Buffalo despite the team’s recent financial commitment to Khalil Shakir.

“Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future,” Zeirlein wrote.

Other Targets for the Bills

The Bills could look at other NFL draft targets to boost their wide receiving corps. SI.com writer Ronnie Eastham suggested that Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins would be a logical target, adding some big size to the team’s wide receiving corps with his 6-foot-5, 214-pound frame.

After the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills adopted an “everybody eats” approach on offense where Allen spread the ball around to a wider group of pass-catchers. If the team continues the approach, it would make sense for them to look for at least one new target in the NFL draft.

The Bills have some holes to fill in their wide receiver room after allowing the versatile Mack Hollins to leave in free agency. Fellow veteran Amari Cooper, who came to the team ahead of last season’s trade deadline, has also hit free agency. Bills general manager Brandon Beane signaled that the team could be open to bringing Cooper back.