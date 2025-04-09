Bills Trade Proposal Lands New ‘Playmaker’ for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have not been shy about making jumps up the NFL draft board in the first round, making two big moves in the last three drafts.
One insider believes they will do it again this year, sliding up a few spots to land a “playmaker” for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter predicted the Bills would make this year’s jump for Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, a speedster who is seen as one of the top receivers of this year’s class.
Bills Could Have Matthew Golden on the Radar
Reuter predicted the Bills would move from the No. 30 overall pick up to No. 26, a significant but relatively affordable move that would allow them to land Golden.
“Buffalo could really use a downfield playmaker in this draft, so either Golden or Texas teammate Isaiah Bond should be on its radar. The Bills swap a fourth-round selection for a sixth-round pick to move up three spots,” Reuter wrote.
Golden made waves with a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash, with NFL.com analyst Lance Zeirlein writing that the Texas wide receiver has a good combination of strength and speed.
“His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points,” Zeirlein wrote. “Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024.”
Zeirlein added that Golden has the ability to grow into a No. 1 receiver, which is still something of a vacancy in Buffalo despite the team’s recent financial commitment to Khalil Shakir.
“Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future,” Zeirlein wrote.
Other Targets for the Bills
The Bills could look at other NFL draft targets to boost their wide receiving corps. SI.com writer Ronnie Eastham suggested that Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins would be a logical target, adding some big size to the team’s wide receiving corps with his 6-foot-5, 214-pound frame.
“He brings size to the table but also has good speed, with a 40-time of 4.47. Higgins can not only get downfield, but he’s a big-bodied receiver who can pull down those jump balls on fade routes,” Eastham wrote. “In his final season at Iowa State, he recorded 87 receptions, 1,183 yards, and nine touchdowns.”
After the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills adopted an “everybody eats” approach on offense where Allen spread the ball around to a wider group of pass-catchers. If the team continues the approach, it would make sense for them to look for at least one new target in the NFL draft.
The Bills have some holes to fill in their wide receiver room after allowing the versatile Mack Hollins to leave in free agency. Fellow veteran Amari Cooper, who came to the team ahead of last season’s trade deadline, has also hit free agency. Bills general manager Brandon Beane signaled that the team could be open to bringing Cooper back.
