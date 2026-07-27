Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With 5-Year Veteran TE Before Season Starts

The Buffalo Bills have a top-heavy tight end room, with veterans Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid getting the majority of the targets from quarterback Josh Allen.

The presence of the two could make it difficult for one newcomer looking to find a spot on the roster. SI.com’s Randy Gurzi predicted that the Bills would release Shane Zylstra, who is coming off a four-year stint with the Detroit Lions and looking to squeeze out a roster spot with the Bills this summer.

Shane Zylstra Expected to Miss Roster

Gurzi made predictions for all players on the bubble as training camp is set to begin on Tuesday, predicting that Zylstra would fall short of both the active roster and the practice squad. Gurzi didn’t bother listing either Knox or Kincaid, and also left third-string tight end Jackson Hawes off the list as well.

With three tight ends considered roster locks, and the Bills expected to keep a fullback in place of an H-back they’ve used in the past, there is not expected to be room for Zylstra. Gurzi did predict that the Bills would keep tight end Keliki Latu on the practice squad, leaving some breathing room in case any of their top three suffer an injury.

Zylstra came into the NFL in 2021, taking on a light role on offense. He missed the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in training camp, then hit free agency at the conclusion of last season.

Though Zylstra was overshadowed by Sam LaPorta in Detroit, he managed to make some contributions to the offense. He had 11 receptions for 60 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, his best season, and split time between offense and special teams over the last two years.

Bills Expected to Have Talented Practice Squad

The Bills have plenty of competition across both offense and defense this year, with Gurzi predicting that several veteran players will find their way to the practice squad. He predicted the Bills would not find room on the roster for safety Damar Hamlin, who missed the majority of last season with an injury, and instead keep him on the practice squad.

Gurzi also predicted that veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield would miss the final roster, finding a home on the practice squad instead.

Others believe Sherfield will land the final spot on the depth chart, largely thanks to his special teams versatility. Reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com predicted that Sherfield’s ability to play across special teams coverage units will give him the final advantage over another veteran wide receiver, Mecole Hardman, who serves as a return specialist.

“Trent Sherfield over Mecole Hardman came down to the veteran receiver’s versatility on special teams,” Talbot wrote. “He can play boundary wide receiver and played a season in Brady’s Bills offense. The Bills could also opt for just five receivers and try to land both Sherfield and Hardman back on the practice squad.”

Gurzi added some familiar faces to the practice squad, including third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and fan-favorite running back Frank Gore Jr.