Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champion WR

The Buffalo Bills have a tight competition for their final spot at wide receiver, with two proven veterans with special teams versatility expected to battle it out for one remaining place on the depth chart.

One NFL insider believes former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman could be the odd man out. USA Today reporter Nick Wojton published his projection of the team’s final 53-man roster, with the cut deadline approaching. He suggested that Hardman will just miss out on a place for the Bills.

Bills Projected to Keep Small WR Room

Wojton predicted the Bills would keep just six wide receivers this season, noting that the team has gone as low as five in recent years. He put newcomer D.J. Moore at the top of the group, followed by Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Trent Sherfield, and rookie draft pick Skyler Bell.

Wojton noted that Palmer jumped to the right side of the roster bubble after turning in a strong showing against the Cleveland Browns in Saturday’s preseason game.

“In the past, the Bills have taken just five receivers on their roster, but could that change under Brady? Sherfield sneaks on here after a strong game against the Browns,” Wojton wrote.

Hardman has a strong NFL resume, winning three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and making some solid contributions after the Bills signed him late last season. Though Hardman appeared in just two regular-season games for the Bills before being hurt and missing a stretch, he returned for the team’s divisional-round playoff game against the Denver Broncos and caught a four-yard touchdown.

Trent Sherfield Made His Case

Sherfield returned to the Bills after spending the 2022 season in Buffalo. While he had a light role in the offense that season — catching just one touchdown — Sherfield has shown his versatility this summer by playing on special teams units.

Sherfield has also shown he can contribute on offense, catching all four targets against the Browns for 54 yards. He also earned a key endorsement from quarterback Josh Allen.

“Trent’s always been great,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I think everyone in this building has a lot of trust in Trent, and he just gets open, makes contested catches. I feel great throwing him the ball. I know he’s going to protect it, and it’s just hard work, man. So, it’s awesome to see him have success.”

Sherfield said he’s come to embrace his role on special teams coverage units, saying he didn’t start playing on special teams until late in his career but learned it’s a big advantage with landing on a 53-man roster.

“I think as I gotten older in my career, I realized that you know embracing both will create longevity for me,” Sherfield said. “And so, it wasn’t until even when I was in Minnesota in ’24 where I was really like, ‘You know what? Let me really embrace this. Let me really embrace what it means to be a blocker and receiver, special-teams guy and being able to fill in on all three spots.’ ”