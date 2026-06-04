Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran WR to Clear Roster ‘Logjam’

The Buffalo Bills are hoping that embattled wide receiver Keon Coleman takes the next step in his third season, moving beyond the disciplinary issues that plagued him last year and living up to the promise he showed in his rookie season.

But the Bills may need to clear space on the roster for that to happen, one NFL analyst predicted. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified one trade candidate for all 32 teams, suggesting the Bills may need to part ways with a veteran pass-catcher to give Coleman space to thrive.

Joshua Palmer Could Be Squeezed Out of Roster

Moton suggested the Bills could find a new home for Joshua Palmer, a free agency acquisition from 2025 who struggled to settle into a meaningful role with the team. Moton noted that the Bills have publicly committed to Coleman, but suggested that Palmer could be standing in the way of his development.

“After the draft, new Buffalo Bills head coach, formerly their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, told reporters that the team shut down a couple of trade inquiries for Keon Coleman,” Moton wrote. “Coleman has struggled and regressed from his rookie to his second campaign. The team sidelined him as a healthy inactive for multiple games in the previous season. If the Bills plan to allow Coleman an opportunity to contribute, they must clear a logjam at wide receiver.”

Moton added that Palmer may have already slid down the roster after a pair of new offseason additions.

“Buffalo traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore and selected Skyler Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 draft,” Moton wrote. “As a career starter, expect Moore to take on a prominent role in the passing attack. Khalil Shakir will be heavily involved out of the slot. Coleman could be a staple in three-receiver sets, though he would need to beat out Joshua Palmer for those snaps.”

The former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver had a light impact for the Bills last season, making 22 receptions for 303 yards in 12 games. Moton suggested that those targets could be better served by going to Coleman this year. Moore and Bell could also garner a larger share, if the Bills do choose to trade Palmer.

Other Believe Bills Could Deal Keon Coleman

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane has publicly stood by Coleman — after team owner Terry Pegula publicly blamed ousted head coach Sean McDermott for pushing to draft the wide receiver — some insiders believe the team could still choose a different course and trade him.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg noted that the Bills could still stand to benefit by trading the wayward wide receiver.

“Coleman has yet to hit his stride, with 38 catches for 404 yards in 2025,” Getzenberg wrote. “But any hint of a trade has been shut down by Beane, as he said that the team intends for Coleman to remain in Buffalo and that the Bills have rebuffed any teams reaching out with interest. If something dramatically shifted, a post-June 1 trade would create $1.7 million in cap space and under $2.2 million in 2027.”