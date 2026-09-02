Bills Receive Exciting Prediction That Could Enhance Their Super Bowl Hopes

The Bills‘ offense made a few changes this season, including trading for wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. This move could make Buffalo’s offense one of the NFL’s best.

Buffalo already has the recipe for a good offense: one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen and a strong running back in James Cook, but they needed a top receiver, and Moore could be that guy.

Buffalo Predicted to Have a Top Two Offense This Season

NFL.com’s Dan Parr predicted the top 10 offenses in the NFL this season, placing the Bills at No. 2.

“I’m not BREAKING NEWS here, but as long as Josh Allen is healthy, the Bills are going to hold a coveted spot in any conversation of the league’s best offenses,” Parr wrote on Wednesday. “There’s a reason I put him alone in Tier 1 of my fantasy QB rankings. Buffalo ranked third last season in OPPG despite being extremely thin at wide receiver, and it’s hard to imagine the crew taking a step back in 2026 after adding DJ Moore to the mix via trade in March, even if Moore’s prime years might be behind him.

“The offensive line returns intact aside from a change at left guard, and should continue to be a top-10 unit. With Allen and 2025 NFL rushing king James Cook pacing it, the ground game has more than enough firepower. Buffalo made a change at head coach but will have the same play-caller it’s had the last two and a half seasons, with Joe Brady being promoted. It would be awfully hard to mess things up with Allen at the helm after ranking among the top six in OPPG for six consecutive seasons.”

Here was Parr’s official top 10.

Bills Moving Joe Brady to Head Coach Could Help the Offense Even More

Another move that could help the Bills become one of the NFL’s top two offenses this season was promoting Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Even though Brady has been with the Bills since 2022, starting as the quarterback coach and then becoming the offensive coordinator in the middle of 2023, he now has full control of the team. Unlike the past few years when he had to answer to head coach Sean McDermott, he now has complete authority.

Brady is also bringing new energy to the team, which could affect not only the offense but the defense as well.

“A new energy that I’ve got to drive every single day,” Brady said in January, via Sal Capaccio. “I’m going to bring the energy every single day, and I believe people are going to feed off of that. I truly believe in being the temperature. I’m the weather, and they’re going to feel it every single day.”

Buffalo’s offense will face a challenge in the first week of the season when they play the Texans. Houston had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, so it may take a few weeks for the Bills’ offense to get on track.