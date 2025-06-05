Bills Projected to Land Big Ten Star in New 2026 Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills recognize that the 2025 season will be the most critical under head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott has to get over the hump of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, and if he can’t, there’s a chance he won’t be back in 2026.

The Bills shouldn’t be looking toward the 2026 offseason just yet because there could be significant changes if the team fails to reach the Super Bowl.

Changes Could Be Coming In 2026

Of course, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t going anywhere, no matter what the results are this upcoming season, but McDermott could be on his way out.

There are only so many chances McDermott can get before something has to change, and if nothing changes in the next eight months, then what is the point of having him return?

Running back James Cook may also not return in 2026, as he is in the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal.

As of now, the Bills haven’t attempted to sign Cook to a deal, and there have been reports that Cook is seeking a $15 million annual salary.

If Cook is looking for $15 million a year, then there is a good chance he won’t return to the Bills next year.

Paying Cook a small amount of money while also paying Allen and the defensive players won’t mix well.

The good news is that Allen does everything on offense, from throwing to running the ball, so if they do lose Cook, then Allen can fill his role by running the ball a few more times during the games.

The only concern is that Allen is getting a little older and will turn 30 next year, so it’s better to limit hits to his body so he doesn’t start to slow down.

While the offense may undergo some changes next year, the defense could also see some adjustments.

Bills Land New Player In 2026 Mock Draft

Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network published a new 2026 mock draft and has the Bills taking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 30 pick.

In his prime, Matt Milano was one of the best linebackers in the game, but since his All-Pro campaign in 2022, he has played just nine total games, with two major injuries across that stretch, and he’s turning 31 years old in July. It may be time for Buffalo to look to the future,” Cummings wrote. “Terrel Bernard has emerged as a force, but only a select few have the potential to be a game-changer of Milano’s caliber. Sonny Styles is one of those few. A former safety-turned LB with natural coverage feel, Styles’ size, athleticism, IQ, and physicality set him apart.”

Styles played a significant role in Ohio State’s 2024 title-winning season, and his leadership and championship experience could help the Bills, who are looking to win their first Super Bowl in team history.

Styles might be overlooked on the Buckeyes’ defense since safety Caleb Downs is the best player in the country, but Styles is a great player who could help Ohio State win back-to-back titles.