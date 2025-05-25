NFL Analyst Gives Daring Buffalo Bills Prediction

The Buffalo Bills came close to making it to the big game last season, but they fell just a little short in the AFC championship to the Kansas City Chiefs. That loss strung, but it doesn’t take away from the Bills’ tremendous season, and it also can serve as motivation for the Bills to come back better than ever in 2025.

With MVP Josh Allen in the fold, the Bills are poised to make another serious run in 2025. Now, one NFL insider and expert is naming the teams he believes could “dethrone” the Eagles in 2025, and the Bills are one of them.

The Bills Are One of the Best Picks to Oust the Eagles

In a May 20 feature for the NFL, Jeffri Chadiha names four teams that he believes could dethrone the Eagle and win the big game next season.

His No. 1 pick is the Kansas City Chiefs, unfortunately. But, his No. 2 choice is the Buffalo Bills.

In the piece, Chadiha gives the Bills props for “silencing “a lot of skeptics in 2024” and getting as far as they did. Many thought that losing guys such as Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde would hurt the team, but Chadiha points out that it wasn’t the case.

“It turned out Buffalo didn’t suffer from those departures, which is why this team should be even more dangerous this fall,” Chadiha notes. “There’s no reason to wonder about who’s going to step up with this bunch; it’s about whether the key figures will step up at the right time.”

The Bills falling to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game marked the fifth consecutive season that the Bills got to the playoffs and had a heartbreaking loss, and four of those times, the loss was to the Chiefs.

“As much as those defeats have stung the Bills and their fans, there are still plenty of reasons to believe they’ll win a championship sooner than later. Quarterback Josh Allen continues to evolve, for one,” he notes. “He’s coming off a season when he won his first league Most Valuable Player award — and it’s fair to assume he’ll be even better, given that his game continues to mature with each passing fall.”

Later in the piece, Chadiha affirms that the Buffalo Bills “have the talent and the quarterback to eventually reach and win the Super Bowl. Creating those vital stops in critical situations will be the difference in whether that ultimately happens.”

More Props for Bills QB Josh Allen

In a PFF feature published on May 20, the publication gives its quarterback rankings going into the new season. They put Allen in the “elite” tier, and rightfully so. Being the MVP for 2024, it would be a shock to have him not make that top tier.

In the piece, Allen is behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, coming in at No. 4. “Allen’s 95.4 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks first among all quarterbacks,” PFF states. “His 91.4 passing grade in that span is third, behind Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Despite losing his top two receivers from 2023, Allen didn’t miss a beat in 2024, delivering his most complete season yet and earning his first MVP award.”