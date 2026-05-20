Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About Connection With DJ Moore

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won’t have much of a learning curve with his newest target.

The team made a blockbuster move to improve the wide receiving corps this offseason, trading for DJ Moore and giving Allen a new potential No. 1 receiver. Allen spoke about his new teammate at OTAs this week, saying it won’t be hard to build a rapport with the deep threat.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Allen said that he and Moore first connected after the 2018 NFL draft.

“We go, actually, way back,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “We sat next to each other at the rookie premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other. … So, [we were] getting some good conversations back then.

“It’s pretty cool to have him here now.”

Allen added that he has already built a connection with Moore.

“He’s really one of the guys,” Allen said. “Obviously, it’s a really natural relationship that we have. Fits in this locker room extremely well, very talkative with the guys. And just very excited to work with him.”

Allen said OTAs were a good chance to test things out with his new teammate, building successes and learning from their failures.

“Chalk it up to the first couple days of OTAs and be like, hey, we like this, we don’t like this,” Allen said. “And, again, just continue to work on it and find ways that we can learn how to complement each other and just build that chemistry and camaraderie.”