Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Strong Super Bowl Prediction for 2026 Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is facing a great deal of pressure heading into the 2026 season, especially after the team’s coaching staff overhaul.

But one analyst believes this will be the season Allen finally gets over the hump and through a crowded AFC into the Super Bowl — though more credit could go to a quiet offseason addition.

Bills Addition Could Help Josh Allen Reach the Super Bowl

SI.com analyst Gilberto Manzano made a series of predictions for the 2026 season, suggesting that not enough people are recognizing the impact that adding wide receiver DJ Moore will have for Buffalo’s offense.

“The Bills trading for Moore has gone under-the-radar with the Rams stealing the bulk of the spotlight with all of their acquisitions,” Manzano wrote. “In the AFC, the Broncos have generated more hype with the trade for Jaylen Waddle. Even the Bengals have had more attention after the arrival of Dexter Lawrence II and he’s a defensive player.”

Manzano added that Moore’s importance to Caleb Williams‘ development with the Chicago Bears often went overlooked.

“However, Moore was instrumental in how much Williams improved in his second season,” Manzano wrote. “He was the go-to receiver in most clutch situations, and made some sensational touchdowns in the battles against the Packers. The 29-year-old Moore still has plenty to offer for a contender.”

Manzano added that he “wouldn’t be surprised if Moore plays a key role in the Bills finally getting Josh Allen to a Super Bowl.”

Josh Allen Not the Only One Under Pressure

There is plenty of pressure to go around within the Bills organization this year. After team owner Terry Pegula fired head coach Sean McDermott following the team’s divisional-round playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, the pressure to reach a Super Bowl fell largely on new head coach Joe Brady.

NFL analyst Nate Davis of USA Today noted the pressure, ranking Brady as No. 0 on the hot-seat coaches’ rankings.

“It’s almost patently unfair to include a rookie coach – nearly as unfair as McDermott losing this job after the Bills lost a divisional-round playoff game in overtime thanks to a highly debatable Josh Allen interception. But owner Terry Pegula made it clear after firing McDermott that he justifiably expects this team to be in the Super Bowl. And soon. He also said ‘there’s a lot of people that want to look at taking this job – there’s a lot of interest,’” Davis wrote.

“Ultimately, 36-year-old Brady, who’s close to Allen, was promoted from his offensive coordinator role. But − now matter how good the vibes are currently − if a team that reached postseason each of the last seven years under McDermott doesn’t at least remain on the cusp of reaching Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since the 1993 season, who knows what Pegula might do next?”