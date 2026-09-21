Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Strong Message in Early MVP Odds

“After Week 1, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his MVP odds move from +600 to +500. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made an even bigger climb, from +1200 to +600,” Florio wrote. “As of Sunday night, Allen’s odds have improved even more. And Williams, for now, is off the board.”

After Allen dismantled the Detroit Lions on Thursday, and no other quarterbacks made significant strides on Sunday, the Bills quarterback continued to rise.

“Allen is currently the +275 favorite. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is at +800. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are tied at +850,” Florio wrote.

Mahomes could have the chance to climb more after his stellar performance in an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Allen’s even hotter start will likely keep him pinned to the top of the leaderboard through Week 3.

Josh Allen on Historic Pace to Start Season

Allen is off to one of the best starts of his nine-year career. The Bills quarterback is completing 66.7% of his passes for 582 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen has another 92 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Though early in the season, Allen has set a pace that would give him an NFL record for total touchdowns in a season. More importantly, the Bills have jumped out to 2-0 in what is considered a difficult stretch to start their season against playoff-caliber teams in the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.