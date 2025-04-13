Bills QB Josh Allen Made a Famous Connection at the Masters

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the chance this weekend to rub elbows with an athlete who might be even more famous than him.

The reigning NFL MVP regularly takes time in the offseason to rest and recouperate after grueling seasons, which means plenty of time on the golf course. While Allen regularly hits the links himself, this weekend he was playing the part of spectator at the Masters Tournament.

Because of the tournament’s strict rules against cell phones, Allen had the chance to watch the tournament without distraction and even crossed paths with one of the biggest names in sports — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark Link Up at the Masters

Allen was mentioned in an interview with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who told Kira K. Dixon on Under the Umbrellas that she loves the anonymity of the event and had the chance to meet up with some fellow famous people.

“I just feel like a normal fan,” Clark said. “Even talking to, I saw Josh Allen and Luke Combs and a few others last night. That’s what we all love about it.”

Allen also got a shout-out from Masters commentator Jim Nantz, who pointed out that the Bills quarterback was one of many professional athletes left in awe by Bryson DeChambeau’s performance.

“[DeChambeau] flashed a game face a couple times today that left the likes of 5 time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, tennis icon Roger Federer, and Caitlin Clark all of whom are on property, it left them in envy,” Nantz said.

Josh Allen’s Favorite Non-Football Sport

Allen is a regular at the Masters, taking in the tournament with friend and fellow 2018 NFL draft class quarterback Sam Darnold in 2022. As Audacy’s Jesse Pantuosco noted, Allen and Darnold were able to go largely undetected thanks to the rule against cell phones at the course.

“If you’re looking for photo evidence of Allen and Darnold walking the grounds at Augusta, you won’t find any,” Pantuosco wrote. “That’s because patrons are required to turn over their phones upon arrival.”

Allen is also a regular golf participant in the NFL offseason, often skipping the Pro Bowl to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Bills quarterback said he loves the personal challenges he faces on the golf course.

“Golf is so mental, it’s so challenging,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s always on hole 17 or 18 you hit that really good shot and you’re like, “Why can’t I do that every time?’ ”

Allen added that golf is a good reprieve from the pressures of the NFL, giving him a chance to get away for a bit.

“It keeps bringing you back and pulling you back,” Allen said. “You’re playing against yourself and then you get to go out and hang out with guys, the new golf, blast some music out there and it’s four and a half hours where you put your phone away, you kind of feel like you get connected with nature. It’s a definite change of pace, but again it’s that mental fight you have with yourself that kind of pushes you to be better.”