Where Bills QB Josh Allen Ranks After $265 Million QB Announcement

Being a franchise quarterback in 2025 comes with a lot of responsibility and, yes, cash. The NFL quarterback deals of the past few years are mind-blowing when it comes to the kind of money these franchises are dishing out, but as soon as someone signs a new, record-breaking contract, the cost of all other subsequent deals just goes up.

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy signed a massive five-year contract worth $265 million on Friday, May 16. Not too bad for “Mr. Irrelevant,” right?

So, where does Purdy’s contract leave Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who just recently struck a deal with the franchise? The Bills inked the MVP player “with a record-setting six-year, $330 million contract through the 2030 season that includes $250 million guaranteed,” ESPN reported in March. It was “the largest guaranteed total given to an NFL player, surpassing the previous mark of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who received $230 million guaranteed.”

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Still Beats Out Star QB

Looking at Purdy’s per-year salary, he is now tied with Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions for the 7th biggest salary for quarterbacks in the NFL. They both get $53 million per year.

Allen is one of the few quarterbacks in the NFL who still beats Purdy’s per-year salary. The tally of quarterbacks above Purdy include Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, $60 million), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million), Allen ($55 million), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers, $55 million), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars, $55 million) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, $53.1 million).

Purdy was entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. During his time with the team, he took the 49ers to the playoffs twice in three seasons. He wrapped up his rookie year with a loss, and an injury, in the NFC Championship game in January 2023 but got the team to the Super Bowl in his second season. Since stepping in as the 49ers’ quarterback during 2022, Purdy has completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He was also fourth in NFL MVP voting in 2023.

Commenting on Brock Purdy’s Deal

In a May 17 piece on the Purdy deal, Patrick Holloway of Niners Nation states, “Purdy gets above $50 million. He could have held out for Dak Prescott or Trevor Lawrence money, but he didn’t. Is he a better quarterback than either? If his resume indicates anything, he is.”

He continued, “If the 49ers are humming and have weapons for him to utilize rather than an injured roster and a defense that can’t hold onto a lead (you know, that thing most NFL teams need to be effective), Purdy has shown he can run that offense efficiently. That $2-$7 million can be utilized elsewhere, maybe an offensive line, or to keep his wide receivers happy.”

Another commenter voiced positive feelings about the move, stating, “Contract looks absolutely fair realistically factoring in his bad 2024 season and physical disadvantages (some of which cannot be hidden). “Around Jared Goff” is about right. It is a relative bargain if Brock improves. Now will they ever put a good OL in front of him?”