Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Message to Joe Brady After Texans Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is happy to see his new head coach start out his tenure with a win.

The Bills outlasted the Houston Texans in a thriller on Sunday, forcing a fumble on a late sack of C.J. Stroud to earn a 36-31 victory. After the game, Allen delivered a message to new head coach Joe Brady.

Bills Give Joe Brady a Win in Houston Shootout

Allen started his postgame remarks to reporters by giving credit to his teammates and a note of congratulations to Brady on his first NFL win.

“It feels good to start the season off right,” Allen said. “Obviously, coach Joe getting his first win as an NFL coach, takes a lot of time, lot of effort to get in a position to do that. I’m really happy for him, he called a great game.”

Brady was installed as head coach in the offseason after the team fired head coach Sean McDermott following a bitter playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. The Bills made some changes to their offense after promoting Brady, trading for deep threat DJ Moore.

Moore had a strong start, making five receptions for 100 yards with a 43-yard touchdown. Moore also drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up the team’s second touchdown on a 1-yard rush from Allen.

Allen also joked about the team’s woes in Houston, where they had not won a game in 20 years.

“We do like Reliant Stadium. Woo!” Allen said at the opening of his postgame press remarks.

Allen and his new head coach will have little time to savor the win, hosting the Detroit Lions on a short week. The teams face off on Thursday night in what will be the first game ever at the new Highmark Stadium, and the Bills could be going into the game with an advantage.

After taking a 21-0 lead against the New Orleans Saints, the Lions needed nearly a full extra 10 minutes before winning 31-30 in overtime. After scoring a touchdown first, the Lions gave up a touchdown to the Saints but stopped them on the 2-point conversion to escape with a win.

Josh Allen Shined in Big Win

Josh Allen shined in the win, completing 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 23 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

While these performances have become commonplace for Allen, ESPN’s Insights account on X noted that he occupies a rare place in NFL history.

“Josh Allen had his 9th career game with 2 pass TD and 2 rush TD Sunday, 5 more than any other player in NFL history,” the account posted on X. “Allen matched a career-high with 11 completions of more than 10 air yards in the win, going 11-of-15 for 286 yards and 2 TD on those throws.”