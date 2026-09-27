Bills QB Josh Allen Spoke Out on Team’s Controversial New Jersey Design

The Buffalo Bills are unveiling their Nickel City jerseys that have been a flashpoint of controversy for fans, but don’t count quarterback Josh Allen among the critics.

The Bills announced this offseason that they would be wearing a dark grey base for the jersey in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The jerseys are meant to be a nod to the city’s blue-collar roots, but some fans criticized both the design of the jerseys and the message behind them.

Fans Not Happy With Nickel City Jersey

The design of the Nickel City jersey had floated around online for months prior to the team’s official announcement this summer, generating some poor reviews.

“This is the worst uniform I have ever seen,” one person wrote in a post on X.

Other fans noted that the alternate jersey was strikingly similar to another design already used by the Detroit Lions.

“Reheated the lions old nachos,” a fan joked in a post on X.

Other fans felt insulted by the team’s nod to the city’s blue-collar fan base amid the opening of the new Highmark Stadium, which had the highest ticket prices in the league through the first three weeks of the season.

“Gonna put a broken folding table statue in the new stadium as they release new tailgate rules stricter than ever,” a fan shared in a post on X. “Then release an ugly grey jersey with a blue collar to pay homage to the gritty laborers of Buffalo as they implement PSLs and make it harder than ever for ppl who can’t afford seasons to make it to games and even training camps”

Josh Allen Told Fans to Stop Criticizing New Jersey

As USA Today noted, Allen has already come to the defense of the Bills’ new jersey design.

“Stop hating on the jerseys, guys,” Allen told reporters at training camp, just after the Nickel City design was unveiled.

“I enjoy them. I think it’s very symbolic of what we want to do and what we want to be. I understand people want the old jerseys and the old helmets and all that. But at some point, too, we are moving forward. We have to move forward and do something new − and that’s what we’re doing.”