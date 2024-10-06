Bills QB Josh Allen’s Comment on Head Injury Sparks Concern

The Buffalo Bills needed to get back in the win column following a 35-10 beatdown by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. However, the Bills were once again an absolute mess in Week 5.

During the Bills’ 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 6, quarterback Josh Allen completed 30% of passes, the worst completion rate of his career.

Allen finished the game completing just 9-of-30 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. However, it’s a wonder he finished the game at all. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Allen scrambled on third down before getting tackled by his legs. While he appeared to suffer a serious head injury, Allen revealed after the game it was a multi-pronged issue.

“Big shot to the chest. Rolled my ankle,” Allen told reporters. “They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said during his press conference, “Josh is a warrior. Took a pretty good hit out there, and came back for his team and his teammates.”

Allen’s health is paramount to the Buffalo’s success this season. While he’s one tough guy, the Bills must be careful with their $258 million franchise star. The Wyoming alum took a hard hit to the head after losing a fumble during Buffalo’s loss to the Ravens last week, too.

Due to the lopsided score and conditions on the field, the Bills let backup Mitch Trubisky take over in the fourth quarter against Baltimore. Allen told reporters after the game, “It was more just my low back hitting the ground than anything. I’m good.”

Fans & Analysts Couldn’t Believe Bills QB Josh Allen Returned to Play After Appearing to Suffer a Concussion

Fans and analysts were stunned to see Allen return to the game on Sunday. While Trubisky stepped in for one snap, Allen returned to the field after a brief evaluation in the blue medical tent.

Fox Sports 1 host Emmanuel Acho posted, “We all saw Josh Allen seemingly get knocked out, yet they just threw him a smelling salt and right back into the game. As if that was going to undo any head trauma he just suffered. 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

NFL analyst Chase Daniel commented, “If they let Josh Allen back into the game after he clearly smashed his head on the turf then the entire concussion process is flawed. He looked like he was out.”

One fan commented, “Just awful by the #NFL and everyone involved for letting Josh Allen go back in this game. Concussion protocols have got to be followed the same by each team…”

Sean McDermott Faced Serious Backlash for His End-of-Game Coaching Decision



After failing to get any sort of momentum going in the fist two quarters, Allen and Co. started to get into a rhythm in the second half and tied the game 20-20. The Bills had the ball with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter and no timeouts. Allen threw three consecutive incomplete passes and Buffalo punted the ball deep in their own territory.

McDermott’s decision not run the ball and try to eat more time off the clock left analysts scratching their heads. Houston’s defense was allowing 5.4 yards per carry on Sunday, diverting from the run game when Allen could barely connect on most screen passes obviously did not end well.

Former NFL defensive end turned analyst J.J. Watt posted, “Baffling game management decisions by the Bills at the end of that game…” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote, “There will be worse losses in the #NFL this year than the one the #Bills just took. But there may not be a dumber one.”

The Texans, who still had three timeouts, returned the punt to the 46-yard line. With two seconds left, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairburn drilled the 59-yard game-winner. McDermott took responsibility for the embarrassing coaching decision after the game. “I’ve got to do a better job on that. That starts with me. Efficient offense was the better approach,” he told reporters.