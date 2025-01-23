Bills Make Quarterback Move Days Before AFC Championship

After spending a little less than a week with the Buffalo Bills and helping them prepare to face MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson, quarterback Anthony Brown is gone once again.

The Bills had signed the veteran quarterback in the days before the divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens, tapping him to play the role of Jackson with the scout team. The Bills were able to contain Jackson and the powerful Ravens offense to set up a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, and the Bills parted ways with Brown this week.

Bills Back to Three Quarterbacks

The Bills announced on Jan. 22 that they released Brown from the practice squad. The 26-year-old Brown spent time behind Jackson on the Ravens, appearing in two games with one start in the 2022 season to fill in for Jackson while he was injured. Brown had also spent some time with the Bills during the preseason, appearing in their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last week that Brown would help the Bills defense prepare for facing Jackson in the divisional round.

“He can throw it. He can run it. So it’s a true honest look down in and down out…of some of the things conceptually that Lamar does,” McDermott said, adding that there is only one Jackson.

The Bills were able to force Jackson into committing two turnovers in their 27-25 win over the Ravens on Sunday, with an interception and a fumble on consecutive drives in the first half.

With Brown’s release, the Bills return to three quarterbacks on their active roster, with Josh Allen as the starter and veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mike White behind him.

The Bills made another roster move as they released Brown, bringing back defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

Bills Preparing for Another Challenge

The Bills will now face another two-time MVP quarterback in this week’s AFC championship game in Patrick Mahomes. Bills edge rusher Von Miller shared praise for the quarterback this week, comparing him to NBA great Kobe Bryant.

The Bills were able to get the best of Mahomes and the Chiefs in their game earlier this season, with the Bills handing their rival the only defeat of the season before resting their starters in Week 18 and losing to the Denver Broncos. But the Bills have not had luck against the Chiefs in the playoffs, losing to them in three of the last four seasons.

The Chiefs will be trying for a third consecutive Super Bowl win, which would set an NFL record. Allen said the Bills are well aware of the stakes and the challenge they’ll face against Mahomes.

“Obviously Patrick (Mahomes) is one of the greatest to ever play the game and they’re one of the greatest teams ever assembled,” Allen said. “Going for a three-peat and that’s what everyone wants to be in this league is have the sustained success that they’ve had.”