Bills RB James Cook Gets Harsh Message After Critical Mistake

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had a rough start in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, losing a fumble on the team’s first offensive play of the game.

Cook had some other early struggles with fumbles, but didn’t lose a turnover until the start of Sunday’s game. The reigning NFL rushing leader received a harsh message after his turnover, with one analyst suggesting his struggles with ball security were “becoming a problem.”

James Cook’s Fumble Raises Early Worries

After Cook’s turnover, reporter Bill Barnwell took to X to share a word of warning about his need to secure the ball better.

“James Cook’s fumbles are really becoming a problem,” Barnwell wrote. “Such a great back, excellent vision, incredible at the second and third levels, but now eight fumbles in his last 18 games (and one snap)”

Cook nearly had a more costly fumble in the team’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans, losing the ball on the team’s go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter. While the Bills were able to jump on the ball, the play nearly cost the Bills what turned out to be a gritty win over a playoff-caliber team.

Cook was able to bounce back after his fumble on Sunday, rushing 10 times for 59 yards in the first half. The Bills stormed back after going down 10-0 to start the game, tying the game on a 1-yard rush from quarterback Josh Allen in the closing seconds of the first half.

Cook wasn’t the only member of the Bills struggling with ball security in the first half of Sunday’s game. Quarterback Josh Allen, who came into the game with nine total touchdowns through the first two weeks, also threw two interceptions.

Bills Already Made Changes to Their Backfield

The Bills had already shaken up their running back depth chart, giving Cook a bigger share of the workload and reducing the carries for backup Ray Davis. As SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre noted, Davis fell behind practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. through the first two weeks.

“While Cook has been on the field for 74 percent of offensive snaps, Davis has taken only 15 total reps as a running back over the season’s first two weeks,” Ventre wrote. Somewhat surprisingly, while third-down back Ty Johnson has been unavailable, practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. has actually out-snapped Davis thus far this month.