Bills RB James Cook Hit With Bad Career News After Career-Best Season

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had a career-best season in 2025 and earned the franchise’s first rushing title in more than 50 years, but it apparently wasn’t enough to earn him some preseason respect.

Cook rushed for 1,621 yards in 2025 as the Bills leaned more heavily on the rushing game, justifying the big contract extension the team gave him before the start of the season. But SI.com didn’t show much faith in Cook to repeat the feat, ranking him outside the top 5 in its preseason position rankings.

Cook was listed as the league’s No. 8 back in the outlet’s preseason predictions, which did not his increasing role in the offense.

“While the Bills have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, their offense often runs through their rushing attack, relying on both Cook and Josh Allen’s legs to carry the team to wins,” noted writer Eva Geitheim. “Outside of Allen, Cook is easily the team’s top weapon, rushing for over 100 yards nine times in ’25, leading the NFL in rushing yards over expected and finishing second among running backs in yards per carry.”

Some Come to James Cook’s Defense

Cook did earn a defense from SI.com writer Ralph Ventre, who noted that Cook’s performance was the culmination of his steady improvement and far from a one-season wonder.

“When realizing Cook’s 2025 campaign was no aberration, his low ranking looks even stranger,” Ventre wrote. “It was the third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season for the 2022 second-round draft pick, who earned a third straight Pro Bowl nod. In 2024, Cook totaled 18 regular season touchdowns despite playing fewer than 50 percent of the offense’s total snaps.”

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra also showed love for Cook, placing him at the top of the list of non-quarterback MVP candidates for the coming season. Patra noted that Cook is expected to retake his spot at the center of the offense, especially given the team’s relative lack of firepower in the wide receiving corps.

“The attention this offseason has been on the Bills’ wide receivers, but Cook will remain a vital cog that paces the offense,” Patra wrote. “Defenses can’t help but key on Josh Allen, and the addition of DJ Moore could force more attention. That should keep lanes open for Cook to Corvette his way through. Joe Brady, unshackled from his predecessor at head coach, could lean more on the pass attack, but he shouldn’t get too far away from Cook. He could even utilize his top RB more in the passing attack in 2026.”