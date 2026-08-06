Bills RB James Cook Makes Announcement for Quarterback Josh Allen

“A gift to you,” Cook said. “Best quarterback in the world.”

As Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek noted, Allen and Cook seem to be growing their already strong chemistry developed over the last four seasons.

“There’s no questioning the Bills’ backfield chemistry at this point, and Buffalo fans surely hope playmakers who give such gifts to each other will also win a Super Bowl together,” Polacek wrote.

Josh Allen Hyped James Cook in the Past

Allen has been Cook’s biggest cheerleader, pushing for the running back to win the league MVP trophy last season. After the team’s December win over the Cleveland Browns, Allen said Cook was clearly the league’s best running back.

“He’s the best back in football. I don’t know how the awards will shake out, but he should be in the running for every award. He makes our offense go,” Allen said.

Cook went on to rush for 1,621 yards, narrowly beating out Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry for the rushing title last season.

Not everyone is so high on Cook this season, however. SI.com compiled its preseason ranking of the league’s running backs, with the Bills back failing to crack the top-5.

Cook ranked No. 8, with the outlet questioning whether he could replicate last year’s level of production.

“While the Bills have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, their offense often runs through their rushing attack, relying on both Cook and Josh Allen’s legs to carry the team to wins,” noted writer Eva Geitheim. “Outside of Allen, Cook is easily the team’s top weapon, rushing for over 100 yards nine times in ’25, leading the NFL in rushing yards over expected and finishing second among running backs in yards per carry.”

Allen has his own motivations this season, saying the birth of daughter Harper Haize has changed his perspective on life — and on football.

“I’ve said this in a few different interviews in Buffalo, of why my ‘why’ has changed and why I’m doing this, and it’s not a personal ‘why’ anymore,” Allen told People magazine.

“It’s to show this little daughter that me and my wife are trying to raise how hard you need to work to accomplish something so great, so, I don’t think that the approach changes, but the why behind it does.”