Bills QB Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reveal Daughter’s Name

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their first child together in April.

Steinfeld has shared details about their lives since welcoming their baby girl via her weekly newsletter, Beau Society.

In the June 19 issue, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a reader’s question for her: “If my daughter were to read Beau Society one day, what’s something I hope she learns about who I am at this point in my life?” — In answering the deeply personal question, Steinfeld also revealed the name of their baby girl.

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Named Their Baby Harper Haize Allen

The “Sinners” star revealed their daughter’s name as Harper Haize Allen in her letter. She wrote, “Dearest Harper, I’m in awe of you.

“You’ve been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you’ve always been ours. There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you’re real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once.

“People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments. Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”

Steinfeld revealed that having a baby has brought out a new version of herself. She also joked about Allen being outnumbered by girls. “Though I suspect he’ll secretly love every minute of it,” she wrote.

“I’ve learned that motherhood isn’t made up of grand moments as much as the tiny, precious ones. The sway of tired hips in the middle of the night, your little milk-drunk smiles, and the quiet realization, over and over again, that my heart is now somehow living outside of my body and it always will.

“And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you.”

Hailee Steinfeld Can’t Believe How Fast Their Daughter Harper Is Growing

Steinfeld is also in awe of how quickly their baby girl is growing and changing. “Everyone tells me not to blink. Now I understand why,” she wrote. Because already, I miss versions of you that still feel like yesterday: The way you’d make sure we’d have multiple visits throughout the night, the impossibly small diapers we swore looked enormous before you arrived.

“Before I was a mother, I had never understood this feeling of being so wistful and filled with excitement at the same time. I want your baby hair to stay this soft forever, but I long for the day you might ask me to braid it down your back while we’re sitting in the grass.

“I could tear up at the thought of your tiny toes getting bigger, but I know that someday your big-girl feet will carry you through this big world.”