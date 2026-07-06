Bills Receive Exciting Prediction That Could Affect Their Playoff Seeding

The NFL regular season will be here before you know it, and the Buffalo Bills are expected to be one of the top teams in the league once again.

While everyone is paying attention to a loaded NFC, where it’s possible that the two best teams in the NFL come from that conference and even the same division — namely the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks— the AFC is a bit more wide open.

The Kansas City Chiefs once dominated the AFC, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is returning from a torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season. This creates an opportunity for another team to take over, and could it be the Bills?

Buffalo has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and it is breaking in a new head coach, Joe Brady. Despite having a new coach at the helm, Pro Football Focus still believes the Bills will win the most games in the AFC this season.

PFF Thinks the Bills Will Have the Most AFC wins

PFF’s Mason Cameron published an article on Monday projecting the win totals for every NFL team. The article predicted the Bills would have 10.82 expected wins this season, higher than the betting number set by many sportsbooks, which is 10.5 wins for the Bills.

The predicted wins of 10.82 are the highest in the AFC, followed closely by the Baltimore Ravens at 10.80. However, the Rams and Seahawks are leading in predicted wins, with 11.13 for Los Angeles and 10.96 for Seattle across the entire NFL.

Last season, the Bills made the playoffs with a 12-5 record, but it wasn’t enough to win the AFC East. Buffalo had won the division from 2020 to 2024, but the New England Patriots surprised everyone last season by finishing 14-3 and winning both the division and the conference.

Since the Patriots went from four wins in 2024 to 14 in 2025, they will face a tougher schedule this season, and PFF projected their win total at 9.77. That win total is tied for fifth in the AFC with the Denver Broncos, who also made the AFC title game last season.

Buffalo Has to Win the AFC This Season

The Bills, Ravens and Chiefs have dominated the AFC in recent seasons. If Mahomes stays healthy this year, there’s a good chance these three teams will be contenders again. Although the Patriots and Broncos reached the conference championship last season, it doesn’t seem like many are taking them seriously as potential threats in the AFC title game this season.

Buffalo needs to overcome its hurdles this season and finally reach the Super Bowl. While the Bills have a new head coach, so do the Ravens, who parted ways with John Harbaugh this winter and hired first-year head coach Jesse Minter. The AFC is wide open; there isn’t a dominant team like there is in the NFC, and the Bills might have the best player in the entire conference in Allen.