Bills Receive Encouraging Injury Update on Keon Coleman Two Days After Final Roster Cuts

The Buffalo Bills returned to practice on Tuesday with their 53-man roster and practice squad, and they got some exciting news.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman was spotted practicing. Coleman hasn’t been on the field since he suffered a foot/toe injury in the first Bills preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on Aug 15.

With less than two weeks until the Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium, it appears Coleman is back on track to play.

The Bills Need Coleman to Bounce Back

Coleman is heading into a make-or-break season. He is entering his third season, and the first two have been a roller coaster. Coleman recorded 29 receptions for 556 yards and four scores in 13 games. But he suffered a chip bone in his wrist in a Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins, which caused him to miss four games.

The 23-year-old receiver then turned around in 2025, and it didn’t get much better. He appeared in 13 games, starting six, recording 38 receptions for 404 yards and four scores.

Former head coach Sean McDermott placed Coleman as a healthy scratch for a few games. However, now that Joe Brady is the head coach, it seems like Coleman is ready for another chance.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said in late January, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “The day he was officially introduced for his new role. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.

“He’s going to continue to grow, but the elements that we saw in the draft process — the confidence that I have in him and his ability — and as long as he’s handling what he needs to do off the field, I have no doubt that he’s going to be successful on the field,” Brady said.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills handle Coleman this season. If he can take a leap, then Josh Allen is going to be happy.

Bills QB Josh Allen Saw Improvement From Coleman This Offseason

Allen saw a different approach from Coleman during the offseason and into OTAs and mini camp.

“At the end of the day, the only thing I want from [Coleman] is to be the best version of himself,” Allen said in May, via Bills On SI’s Alex Brasky. “And I truly believe that here is the best way to do it. I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year and how hard he’s been coming out to practice and working out, and so that’s obviously very promising.

“But again, we don’t need Keon to be any more than what Keon is. And I fully believe in him. I still do. And that’ll never change.”

Getting Coleman on track would be great for the Bills this season. Additionally, Buffalo needs to improve by adding young playmakers, and it would be fantastic to have one on the roster already.