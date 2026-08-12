Bills Release 6-Foot-4, 297-Pound Defensive Lineman Before Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills released defensive tackle Kody Huisman on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot as the club added cornerback depth ahead of final cuts, and just three days before the Bills face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener.

The move ends, for now, an undrafted rookie push that carried Huisman from Iowa wrestling mats to Buffalo’s defensive line room, with his next stop unclear.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds,

Huisman, 24, grew up in Pella, Iowa, where he starred as a two-time all-state defensive lineman at Pella High School before signing with North Dakota State. He also wrestled at the state level twice and won a Drake Relays and state track title in the shot put, a background that explains the raw power scouts liked in his lower body.

Kody Huisman’s Path to Buffalo

Four seasons in Fargo turned Huisman into a proven interior piece. He finished his Bison career with 73 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 45 games, helping North Dakota State win an FCS national title in 2024, according to his North Dakota State bio. That 2024 season was his best in Fargo, with 37 tackles and 7½ tackles for loss over 16 games.

Huisman transferred to Virginia Tech for his final year of eligibility, starting five of 12 games and posting 38 tackles, 12 of them solo, with 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. He earned All-ACC honorable mention and graded out at 77.7 overall on Pro Football Focus, ranking 83rd nationally among interior defenders. He also played in the 2026 American Bowl, then ran a 5.03-second 40-yard dash and put up 25 reps on the bench press at his pro day.

Buffalo signed Huisman as an undrafted free agent on May 8, days after the 2026 NFL Draft, on a three-year deal worth roughly $3.12 million, with a 2026 cap hit of about $891,666 had he made the 53-man roster. He wore No. 61 as a projected end-tackle hybrid in Buffalo’s front.

Why Buffalo Moved On From Kody Huisman

Buffalo announced the move alongside the signing of cornerback Anthony Kendall, and Huisman had been working through a right leg injury dating back to rookie minicamp that limited him in practice throughout camp. Bills reporters Chris Brown and Lance Lysowski both confirmed the corresponding moves on social media Wednesday, with the practice squad viewed as his likeliest path back onto Buffalo’s roster had he stuck around.

Huisman was already considered a long shot for the initial 53-man roster given the depth Buffalo built on the defensive line this offseason.

His next stop may already be in motion. Insider Anthony DiBona reported that the Philadelphia Eagles showed draft interest in Huisman, meeting with him at the American Bowl, and that he shares North Dakota State ties to players in Philadelphia’s orbit, including Cole Payton and Cole Wisniewski. Those connections could matter for a player entering free agency with an injury question mark still on his file.

No landing spot has been confirmed, and the leg injury adds real uncertainty to what comes next for a lineman who was never a lock to make an NFL roster in the first place. But for a productive interior player who went from Pella’s wrestling room to two different national-championship-contending programs in as many years, Wednesday’s move reads more like a pause than an ending.