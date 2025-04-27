Bills Extend Invite to 4,000-Yard Quarterback in First Moves After NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense during the NFL draft, but did extend an invite to an intriguing quarterback in one of the first moves after the draft came to an end.
The Bills used six of their nine selections on the defensive side of the ball, taking defenders in each of their first four picks before finally selecting tight end Jackson Hawes in the fifth round. The Bills also added offensive tackle Chase Lundt in the sixth round and wide receiver Kaden Prather in the seventh.
The other six picks were on the other side of the ball, with the Bills adding talent to their defensive line and secondary.
The Bills remained busy after the draft ended, adding a number of undrafted free agents including a quarterback who excelled north of the border.
Bills Extend Invite to In-Demand Quarterback
As Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported, the Bills extended a minicamp invite to Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who also got an invite to Green Bay Packers minicamp and has what Talbot called “a ton of interest league-wide.”
Elgersma was trying to become the first player from a Canadian university to be drafted since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994, Sportsnet reported.
“As the NFL Draft process began to ramp up, Elgersma made history by becoming the first Canadian university QB to be invited and play in the Senior Bowl — the premier annual All-Star event for the top seniors at the college level,” the report noted. “He impressed scouts and coaches with his natural arm talent and frame — six-foot-five, 220 pounds.”
The report added that Elgersma had an accomplished career in Canada with an impressive stat line in 2024.
“Elgersma led the Golden Hawks to a Vanier Cup appearance last season on the heels of an Hec Crighton Trophy-winning season,” the report noted. “The London, Ont. native threw for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 2024.”
The Bills have found some success with rookie minicamp invites in recent years. They extended an invitation last year to University of Buffalo linebacker Joe Andreessen, who earned a contract to return to training camp and ultimately a spot on the active roster.
Bills Ignore Quarterback Position in NFL Draft
Some analysts suggested the Bills this year could draft their first quarterback since 2020, when they took Jake Fromm in the fifth round. The Athletic’s Tim Graham predicted the Bills could look for a long-term replacement for quarterback Josh Allen, especially with backups Mitch Trubisky and Mike White coming to the end of their contracts this season.
Graham suggested the Bills could ultimately use a rookie quarterback as trade bait should they develop well behind starter Josh Allen.
“That’s the most attractive scenario: selecting a quarterback who serves a role, provides insurance for three seasons and develops to the point of being traded or leaving as a free agent that gooses the compensatory draft formula,” Graham wrote.
But the Bills not only ignored the quarterback position, but most other skill positions on offense as well. They added just one tight end and one wide receiver, opting not to add a running back.
