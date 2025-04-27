Bills Extend Invite to 4,000-Yard Quarterback in First Moves After NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense during the NFL draft, but did extend an invite to an intriguing quarterback in one of the first moves after the draft came to an end.

The Bills used six of their nine selections on the defensive side of the ball, taking defenders in each of their first four picks before finally selecting tight end Jackson Hawes in the fifth round. The Bills also added offensive tackle Chase Lundt in the sixth round and wide receiver Kaden Prather in the seventh.

The other six picks were on the other side of the ball, with the Bills adding talent to their defensive line and secondary.

The Bills remained busy after the draft ended, adding a number of undrafted free agents including a quarterback who excelled north of the border.

Bills Extend Invite to In-Demand Quarterback

As Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported, the Bills extended a minicamp invite to Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who also got an invite to Green Bay Packers minicamp and has what Talbot called “a ton of interest league-wide.”

Elgersma was trying to become the first player from a Canadian university to be drafted since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994, Sportsnet reported.

“As the NFL Draft process began to ramp up, Elgersma made history by becoming the first Canadian university QB to be invited and play in the Senior Bowl — the premier annual All-Star event for the top seniors at the college level,” the report noted. “He impressed scouts and coaches with his natural arm talent and frame — six-foot-five, 220 pounds.” The report added that Elgersma had an accomplished career in Canada with an impressive stat line in 2024.