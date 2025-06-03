Bills Rookie Under Fire for Take on Josh Allen’s MVP Win

Before he became a member of the Buffalo Bills at the NFL draft, defensive tackle Deone Walker wasn’t a fan of Josh Allen’s MVP award.

The Bills quarterback squeaked out a win in the MVP race last season, just edging past Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in voting, even though Jackson took home All-Pro honors for the position. At the draft combine, Walker shared his thoughts on the awards and stressed that he thought it should have gone to Jackson.

Josh Allen’s New Teammate Preferred Lamar Jackson

When asked what he thought of the MVP race, at the combine, before he became a member of the Bills, the Kentucky defensive tackle and then-NFL hopeful was solidly in Jackson’s camp.

“Lamar,” Walker replied. “He got robbed.”

Buffalo bills fourth round DT Deone Walker says Lamar Jackson got robbed out of MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZ64V2GqVh — LockDownWiggins (@BallHawkWiggins) May 31, 2025

Some Bills fans pushed back on Walker’s past assertion about the MVP race, though others said Walker will have the chance to re-evaluate his stance now that he’s a member of the Bills.

“He will change his take when he meets Josh,” former NFL coach Jay Gruden replied on X.

There were no hard feelings between Jackson and Allen, who have regularly shared praise for each other. After the Bills knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in a tight divisional-round matchup, Jackson said he hoped Allen would go on to win the Super Bowl — or take home the MVP award.

Though Allen and the Bills got knocked out of the playoffs the following week with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Allen did go on to win the MVP award a few weeks later.

Bills Have High Hopes for Deone Walker

Bills fans upset over Walker’s opinion on Allen’s MVP may have the chance to change their stances as well, as the rookie defensive tackle is expected to play a significant role next season. Walker was seen as a steal, a 6-foot-7 force who was once seen as a first-round pick before injuries derailed his final college season.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged that Walker had a dropoff in production in 2024 as he dealt with the lingering effects of a back injury.