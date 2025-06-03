Bills Rookie Under Fire for Take on Josh Allen’s MVP Win

Before he became a member of the Buffalo Bills at the NFL draft, defensive tackle Deone Walker wasn’t a fan of Josh Allen’s MVP award.
The Bills quarterback squeaked out a win in the MVP race last season, just edging past Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in voting, even though Jackson took home All-Pro honors for the position. At the draft combine, Walker shared his thoughts on the awards and stressed that he thought it should have gone to Jackson.
Josh Allen’s New Teammate Preferred Lamar Jackson
When asked what he thought of the MVP race, at the combine, before he became a member of the Bills, the Kentucky defensive tackle and then-NFL hopeful was solidly in Jackson’s camp.
“Lamar,” Walker replied. “He got robbed.”
Some Bills fans pushed back on Walker’s past assertion about the MVP race, though others said Walker will have the chance to re-evaluate his stance now that he’s a member of the Bills.
“He will change his take when he meets Josh,” former NFL coach Jay Gruden replied on X.
There were no hard feelings between Jackson and Allen, who have regularly shared praise for each other. After the Bills knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in a tight divisional-round matchup, Jackson said he hoped Allen would go on to win the Super Bowl — or take home the MVP award.
“Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other, but I told him, ‘Man, go get something,'” Jackson said. “‘Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.’ I want him to be successful.”
Though Allen and the Bills got knocked out of the playoffs the following week with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Allen did go on to win the MVP award a few weeks later.
Bills Have High Hopes for Deone Walker
Bills fans upset over Walker’s opinion on Allen’s MVP may have the chance to change their stances as well, as the rookie defensive tackle is expected to play a significant role next season. Walker was seen as a steal, a 6-foot-7 force who was once seen as a first-round pick before injuries derailed his final college season.
“Last summer, when people did their so-called mock drafts … he was viewed as a Top 10 guy,” said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell in an appearance on One Bills Live. “I did him last summer from his 2023 tape and I couldn’t agree more. I mean, he had a rare combination of size and athleticism, imposing length.”
Bills general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged that Walker had a dropoff in production in 2024 as he dealt with the lingering effects of a back injury.
“We start that process in May, and I had a very, my own grade, I had a very good grade on him before he ever played a game this year, based off of his 2023 film. His 2024 film was more, was a little inconsistent,” said Beane following the draft. “The more research you do, you find out he’s dealing with a back situation, and so that’s where you just go, alright, if we can get this guy back to 2023, he wouldn’t be here right now.”
