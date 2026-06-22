Key Bills Defender Shares Encouraging Injury Update

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop’s participation in offseason activities has been limited due to an injury. However, he doesn’t doesn’t expect to be sidelined too much longer.

The 23-year-old, who underwent a left knee scope this offseason, recently said he is “looking forward” to getting back on the field for training camp next month.

Bishop started all 17 games for the Bills last season, recording 85 tackles (53 solo), two sacks and three interceptions.

Bishop Led Bills’ Defense in Snap Share

The Bills are installing a new defensive scheme under coordinator Jim Leonhard this offseason, necessitating Bishop’s participation in drills. Fortunately, Bishop expects to be ready to go when Bills veterans report to training camp on July 28 in Rochester, N.Y.

Bishop was a pivotal part of Buffalo’s secondary last season, leading the team’s defenders in snap share (91.1%). The 2024 second-round pick from Utah earned a 70.8 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, 23rd among 98 eligible safeties. Furthermore, his coverage grade of 73.7 ranked 16th.

None of the Bills’ other safeties — Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, and Demar Hamlin — even played 50% of the snaps, exacerbating the need for Bishop to be healthy moving forward.

Bills Secondary Undergoing Changes

A month out from training camp, Poyer and Rapp both remain free agents. However, the Bills did re-sign Hamlin and add C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency. They also drafted South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round (167th overall).

Gardner-Johnson, who split last season between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, will likely start alongside Bishop. He had 66 tackles (46 solo), three sacks and two interceptions.

In 33 career games, Bishop has 125 tackles (78 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

The Bills, under new head coach Joe Brady, will kick off the preseason on Aug. 15 at home against the Carolina Panthers.