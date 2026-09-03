Veteran Bills TE Scooped Up By Top Division Rival Days After Release

The Buffalo Bills couldn’t find a place for veteran tight end Shane Zylstra on their active roster or practice squad, but a division rival found room to add him.

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that they signed Zylstra to their practice squad, days after he was a victim of the final roster cuts in Buffalo. Zylstra fell victim to a crowded tight end room in Buffalo, despite his past history of production in the NFL.

Shane Zylstra’s Fresh Start After Leaving Bills

Zylstra appeared in 35 games since coming into the NFL with the Detroit Lions in 2021, making 18 receptions for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Zylstra fell down the tight end depth chart with the Bills this preseason, making four receptions for 33 yards.

The 29-year-old could have a chance to make a move up the depth chart in New England, thanks in part to his special teams versatility. He was a regular on special teams during his time with the Lions, appearing in 59% of the special teams snaps in 2024 and 41% last season.

Another Tight End Pushed Shane Zylstra Off Bills Roster

Zylstra faced an uphill battle to earn a spot on Buffalo’s roster, due in part to the strong performance from Keleki Latu. The former practice squad tight end was a breakout star of training camp and the preseason, leading the team to break tradition and keep four tight ends on their final 53-man roster.

Buscaglia noted in The Athletic that the Bills increased their number of two-tight-end sets last season, making Latu a logical addition after his strong showing made it difficult to sneak him through waivers back to the practice squad.

Latu earned praise from general manager Brandon Beane, who noted his strong development over the last year.

“He’s come a long way from 12 months ago,” Beane said. “I think the thing that I saw — the passing game was there last year — I think this guy really focused on his play strength and his run blocking, being a more complete tight end. He’s a longer-levered guy, so it’s easier for guys to get up under his pads, but him just getting his leverage, getting his hands, his angles.”

Buscaglia noted that keeping four tight ends gives the Bills the chance to add more versatility to the offense, especially after doing away with the fullback position. Latu’s ability to play special teams could help him earn a spot on the gameday roster, Buscaglia added.

“Latu could very well be involved on game days if special teams calls for it, but not having a fullback opens up a lot of possibilities to line up tight ends in places the Bills didn’t traditionally use in 2025,” Buscaglia wrote. “Although it would only be a handful of snaps each game, Jackson Hawes and Dawson Knox likely give them the most versatility in doing just that.”