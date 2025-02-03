Hi, Subscriber

Bills Should Go All-In for Star Pass Rusher Asking for Trade

Sean McDermott
Bills Head coach Sean McDermott during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025.

Last week, after a brutal AFC Championship loss, Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-season press conference where he addressed potential moves and ideas the team could make this offseason.

It’s not a secret that Buffalo lacks a game-changing pass rusher like the Kansas City Chiefs have at defensive tackle in Chris Jones.

Jones usually wrecks any postseason game he plays in and was a primary factor in why the Chiefs were able to take down the Bills again this postseason.

If the Bills can acquire a player like Jones, they will have a serious, game-changing defender who can pressure the opposing quarterbacks late in games.

The only issue is that finding a great pass rusher is challenging, as there are only a handful in the NFL.

Great defensive linemen are hardly dealt, and Beane even mentioned that last week during his end-of-season presser.

“I don’t know many teams that are going to hand you a Chris Jones or a game-wrecker, they’re probably sewn up.” Beane said,” “Would I love to add one of those guys? Heck yeah, I would.”

Myles Garrett Wants Traded

Beane must’ve made a wish under Shooting Star because on Monday, Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett asked for a trade.

The Browns went 3-14 last season, and the one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t want to stick around The Land for another season.

Garrett, who is 29 and has two years left on his contract, wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Buffalo needs to do everything possible to acquire the star pass rusher, even though it will be tricky.

Cleveland doesn’t have to trade Garrett; his contract has two years left. In the third year, they can always add the franchise tag.

The Browns have at least three years left of control, and if they decide to move him, Buffalo will need to pay a steep price.

The Bills Need to Make The Deal

Cleveland will need to acquire at least two first-round picks, and the Bills, having the 30th pick —most likely picking around the same place next year will not be the favorites in a trade.

A handful of other teams have better first-round picks that could acquire Garrett, so Buffalo will need to give up a lot and make the Browns say no.

Are the Bills willing to give up maybe two years of draft capital for a pass rusher who will turn 30 in December?

I would make the deal because the Bills aren’t far away from winning a Super Bowl, and they are precisely a Myles Garrett away from maybe winning it all.

It’s not like the Bills have done well with their first-round picks the last few years— drafting cornerback Kaiir Elam, who can’t even see the field, and tight end Dalton Kincaid, who’s not even in the Top 10 at his position.

Like Beane said, Hall of Famer pass rushers don’t become available often, and when there is one, you have to make the move.

It’s been too long since the Bills have gone to a Super Bowl, and it’s time to get back to the big game after smelling it the last five years.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

