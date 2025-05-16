Bills’ Star Offensive Player Labeled Under The Most Pressure To Perform This Season

The Buffalo Bills’ 2025 offseason took a turn early on when star running back James Cook commented on an Instagram live post that he was demanding $15 million a year from Buffalo.

Cook is entering the final year of his contract, and like any player, he doesn’t want to play a season without a new deal.

In 2024, Cook tied for a league-high with 16 rushing touchdowns and rushed for 1,009 yards in 16 games, so he brings a lot of value to a Bills offense that is looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s.

As of right now, it looks like Cook will be heading into the 2025 season without a new contract, and Ryan Smith from Pro Football Focus thinks he is one of the top players under the most pressure this season and is entering the final year of his deal.

Cook Labeled Under Pressure To Perform

“Cook is coming off a strong year in Buffalo, earning an 86.2 PFF overall grade and tying for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He set career highs in yards after contact per attempt (3.24) and forced missed tackles (47) while taking care of the ball, fumbling just once across 260 attempts,” Smith wrote. “The Pro Bowler has made it clear that he wants a new contract in the range of $15 million per year, which would make him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. The former Georgia Bulldog has been a productive and durable player over the past three years, but he hasn’t been utilized as an every-down player, making contract negotiations dicey. Cook’s 207 carries in 2024 ranked 19th, while Bills backups Ty Johnson (400 snaps) and Ray Davis (286 snaps) earned significant playing time, as well. Cook could hold out of training camp if a deal doesn’t get done, something the Super Bowl-contending Bills would like to avoid. If he is forced to play out the final year of his contract, he will be the lead back on one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the pressure will be on to produce at the level we saw in 2024 if he wants to earn top money at the position on his next deal.”

Cook Might Have To Leave The Bills In 2026

If Cook plays the same way he did last season, he will get the payday he is looking for from one NFL team. The new contract might not come with the Bills, but he will be able to cash in somewhere else.

Cook should focus on playing great football this upcoming season and helping the Bills try to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. If all of that happens, then Cook could be looking at being paid the highest running back in football in the spring of 2026.

The Bills will open their 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, which could be Cook’s first of many breakout games this season.