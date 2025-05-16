Bills Trade Proposal Adds Versatile Packers WR for Conditional Pick

The Green Bay Packers‘ current logjam at wide receiver has left fans and analysts alike wondering who will stay and who will go.

Meanwhile, over in Buffalo, the Bills have faced questions about their receiving corps all offseason despite having one of the NFL’s best scoring offenses in 2024. Buffalo has several talented young wideouts, but no returning 1,000-yard receiver.

Should they throw a future Day 3 pick at the Packers for, say, Romeo Doubs?

Doubs isn’t a 1,000-yard guy yet, but his proficiency in the red zone — he led the league in red zone targets in 2023 — would give Bills quarterback Josh Allen another reliable target in critical situations. Doubs is also solid at creating separation and he has good hands.

Buffalo does have multiple intriguing young wideouts currently on the roster, but if Doubs could be had for cheap, why not take a flier on him and his big-play potential? Let’s discuss.

Why the Buffalo Bills Might Consider a Trade for Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Selected by the Packers in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 draft, Doubs quickly made an impression, netting 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie. In 2023, he had his best season as a pro, finishing with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight TDs, showcasing his reliability in the red zone. He continued to be a key target for QB Jordan Love in 2024, hauling in 46 receptions for 601 yards and four TDs over 13 games.

Despite his on-field contributions, Doubs faced challenges during his tenure with the Packers. In October of 2024, he was suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team after missing practices, which was due to dissatisfaction with his role in the offense according to multiple reports.

A fresh start in Buffalo catching passes from the reigning MVP might do wonders for him. Here’s a trade proposal we put together for his services:

Buffalo Bills receive: WR Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers receive: 2026 conditional fifth-round pick (escalates to fourth-round if Doubs records 50+ receptions and 8 TDs in 2025)

Doubs’ experience and versatility could complement the Bills’ existing receiving corps, and he could give Allen another dependable option. This is only something the Bills should do if Doubs can be had on the cheap — which he probably can — and if Buffalo still has questions about its current group of WRs heading into training camp.

A Quick Look at the Bills’ WRs Room Heading Into 2025

Khalil Shakir, who recently inked a four-year extension, remains the top target for Allen, having led the team in receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) last season. Second-year wideout Keon Coleman is expected to rebound from an up and down rookie season, and should be a solid contributor, as well.

The Bills added to their receiving corps this offseason by signing veteran Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $29 million deal, also signing Elijah Moore on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Moore is coming off a career-best season with the Cleveland Browns, finishing with 61 receptions for 538 yards, so he’ll be one to watch.

Curtis Samuel could also contribute the slot and on the perimeter, provided he maintains his health, and the team also brought in Laviska Shenault and selected Kaden Prather in the seventh round of the 2025 draft.

While the Bills also have a relatively crowded WRs room, Doubs is arguably better than many of their current options. He’s not worth a high pick, but the Packers WR might be worth a conditional one if Green Bay is selling.