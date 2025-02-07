Bills Make 3-Word Statement on Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Red Carpet Appearance

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have fallen short of the Super Bowl once again, but he got the chance to take the spotlight on Thursday night with fiancee Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld walked the red carpet at the NFL Honors Awards Ceremony, where the Bills quarterback is a finalist for the league MVP award. The team shared some love for the soon-to-be-married couple, posting their appearance on social media along with some fitting words.

Bills Honor Josh Allen

The team shared a picture and short video of Allen and Steinfeld on the red carpet, posting on X with a three-word statement about their visit.

“Red carpet vibes,” the team wrote.

The post was a big hit with fans, prompting many to share love for the couple.

“King and Queen,” one fan wrote in response to the post.

“Looking like an MVP if I’ve ever seen one,” another wrote.

Allen and Steinfeld have made some red-carpet appearances in the past, but this is their first as a newly engaged couple. Allen popped the question back in November, proposing to Steinfeld during the team’s bye week.

In a later issue of Steinfeld’s “BEAU SOCIETY” newsletter, Allen said he was very nervous before the big ask.

“I was very nervous,” Allen said. “I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen said it wasn’t easy to keep his secret, with Steinfeld almost figuring out the time was right.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.; Little did you know I was about to propose to you… ” Allen wrote.

The pair have not shared any details about when the plan to walk the aisle.

Other Bills Up for Top Honors

Allen isn’t the only member of the Bills up for an award on Thursday. Safety Damar Hamlin is also nominated for Comeback Player of the Year, the second straight season he was named a finalist. Hamlin returned last season after suffering cardiac arrest in a January 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, moving into a starting role this year.

Bills offense coordinator Joe Brady was also nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year, but lost the award to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Brady was seen as a hot head coaching candidate, but turned down a final interview with the New Orleans Saints and chose to remain in Buffalo for 2025.

The honors could be a consolation prize for the team after coming painfully close to a Super Bowl appearance. The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, falling 32-29 in a game marred by controversy.