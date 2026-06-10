Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Sparks New Speculation on Return to Buffalo

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was cut loose from the team after months of cryptic statements on social media hinting that he was not happy with the team.

Now, close to two years later, some fans believe Diggs is using another social media exchange to signal a desire to return to Buffalo.

The former All-Pro wide receiver remains a free agent after he was released by the New England Patriots. While Diggs has taken his time finding a new team, a post he made to a former teammate may have revealed plans to return to Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs Shares Telling Exchange with Dion Dawkins

Diggs this week shared some love for former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins, who posted some videos of a photo shoot on his Instagram page. After Diggs commented with a hand-clapping emoji, the longtime Bills offensive lineman dropped what many took as a hint about Diggs returning.

“aye Diggyy it’s time brother,” Dawkins replied, adding a series of airplane emoji.

The exchange came just a few weeks after Diggs made another post, this more openly musing about a return to Buffalo. The wide receiver posted a video showing some of his highlights from the Bills and added a cryptic caption.

“Iono might gotta get back in that 14…” the caption read.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also added to the speculation surrounding Diggs last week, sharing and then deleting a post openly recruiting the wide receiver.

Bills reporter Jeremy White of WGR noted that Gardner-Johnson has a history of bold statements on social media, even if he ultimately deleted this one.

“He tweeted a why not video of Diggs in a Bills uni. No, I don’t think Diggs is the least bit possible. But CJGJ being a bit of a wildcard/voice/rabble rouser that challenges down there is gonna work for me,” White wrote on X.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season, adopting a new approach that then-offensive coordinator Joe Brady called “everybody eats,” which instead spread out the ball to a wider group of pass catchers. While the approach worked well in the 2024 season, Buffalo’s wide receivers struggled at times throughout the 2025 season, prompting the team to make two late additions by signing Mecole Hardman and claiming Brandin Cooks off waivers.

The Bills still lack a clear No. 1 receiver heading into the 2026 season, though new addition DJ Moore will likely vie for that role.

Other Options for Stefon Diggs

Diggs has been linked to several other potential landing spots across the NFL, including a top rival to the Bills. Reporter Connor Orr of SI.com suggested that he would be a strong fit for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice.

“The 32-year-old veteran, who played 17 games last season, caught more than 85 balls and scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, will be a valuable WR3 option for Sean McVay’s offense or a trusted fill-in for the Chiefs as the team navigates the increasing unreliability of Rashee Rice,” Orr wrote.