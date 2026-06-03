Judge Grants Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Special Treatment While Behind Bars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has received court approval to continue treating his injured knee while serving a jail sentence in Texas.

According to Dallas County court records obtained by KMBC 9 in Kansas City and dated May 28, Rice’s attorneys requested permission for him to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital during his incarceration. They also asked that he be moved from an isolated jail cell into the general population.

Prosecutors did not object to either request, and a judge approved both.

The decision comes as Rice continues recovering from knee surgery while serving a 30-day jail sentence stemming from a probation violation.

Rashee Rice Granted Access to Knee Treatment During Jail Stay

Rice is currently being held in the Dallas County jail after violating the terms of his probation.

According to court records, the probation violation occurred when Rice tested positive for THC, which violated court-ordered restrictions prohibiting alcohol and drug use.

The restrictions were part of a plea agreement reached in July 2025 following Rice’s involvement in a 2024 high-speed crash in the Dallas area that injured several people.

As part of that agreement, Rice received five years of probation and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail over a five-year period.

After the positive drug test, a judge ordered Rice to immediately begin serving the previously imposed jail sentence.

The timing created additional complications because Rice had undergone surgery on his right knee only days before the probation hearing.

Under normal circumstances, Rice was expected to spend approximately two months recovering from the procedure.

Court records indicate Rice is scheduled to be released on June 16.

Andy Reid Expects Rice to Be Ready for Training Camp

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Despite Rice’s legal situation and ongoing recovery, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently expressed confidence about the receiver’s status for training camp.

Speaking during organized team activities on May 28, Reid said the organization remains in contact with Rice and believes he is progressing as expected.

“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation. The league’s aware of it. We’ve talked to the league, and there’s been no discussion about anything further,” Reid said.

Reid added that Rice has continued to communicate with the team’s medical staff throughout his rehabilitation.

“We think he’ll be ready for camp as we move forward,” Reid said. “He’s been in communication with Rick (Burkholder), and he knows the rehab he can do there.”

Rice already served an NFL suspension before returning to the field during the 2025 season.

Reid indicated the Chiefs plan to welcome Rice back into team activities once he completes his sentence.

Chiefs Teammates Continue Supporting Rashee Rice

Rice has also received public support from teammates as he works through both his recovery and legal issues.

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy said he has remained in regular contact with Rice.

“That’s my guy,” Worthy said. “I’ve been talking to him every day, so I’m just praying for him.”

Reid also shared a positive update on Worthy’s offseason progress following a recent procedure.

“It’s great for him to be able to detail things, and he’s working like crazy at it,” Reid said. “I think he feels more comfortable now. He had a couple of things cleaned out there (surgically), so he’s just feeling good about that, and I think he’s in a good spot. We just don’t want to take any steps back.”

Worthy’s mother, Nicki Jones, recently spoke about the growth she has seen from her son as he enters another NFL season.

“As a mom, I’m watching him mature. I see how he’s handling things in the offseason,” Jones told reporters.

Following the resolution of his legal case last year, Rice said he had grown from the experience and was focused on moving forward.

After receiving his sentence, Rice reflected on the lessons he learned during the process.

“I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that,” Rice said.