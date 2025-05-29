Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs in Hot Water After Controversial Video Surfaces

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stirred up plenty of drama near the end of his tenure in Buffalo, and now he’s doing the same for a division rival.

Diggs signed with the New England Patriots after his tenure with the Houston Texans came to an end, giving the team a trusted target for budding star Drake Maye. But Diggs has given the team more headlines than production so far, skipping the first day of voluntary organized team activities on Wednesday after a controversial video surfaced online.

Stefon Diggs Makes Headlines Off the Field

While Diggs did not join his teammates at practice on May 28, he did capture much of the attention. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted, a video “surfaced on social media in which [Diggs] was on a boat and flashed an unidentified pink substance while surrounded by three women.”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel fielded six questions about Diggs while speaking to reporters, saying the team had seen the video and was in contact with Diggs but offering nothing more about what was said.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “… Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

It was not clear if Diggs could face any disciplinary action either from the team or the NFL, and there were no confirmations about the “unidentified pink substance” that Reiss referenced in his report.

Diggs brought plenty of unwelcome headlines near the end of his tenure in Buffalo, starting with his blow-up at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs followed that up with a series of cryptic posts over the course of the summer, culminating with a disagreement he had with the coaching staff on the first day of mandatory minicamp, prompting head coach Sean McDermott to send him home.

Diggs finished the next season without much further drama, but ended the second half of the year on a slump and was traded by the Bills in March 2024 as part of a series of cap-cutting moves.

Diggs Working Back From Injury

Diggs is coming off a disappointing season that ended early with a torn ACL. Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports reported that the team got a good sign at the first round of OTAs, where Diggs attended and showed off the progress he had made during the offseason.

“The four-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from tearing his ACL in his right knee nearly seven months ago and has given positive updates on his progress. The Patriots shared photos from this week’s OTA sessions, which featured Diggs’ participating in the drills, a good sign for Patriots fans,” McCarriston wrote.

McCarriston added that there is still plenty of work ahead for Diggs.

“There is still no guarantee Stefon will be ready for the Patriots Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but having him in the locker room alone will make a big difference to a more inexperienced offense,” McCarriston wrote.