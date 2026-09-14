Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Posts Historic Stat Not Seen in 59 Years vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills walked into Reliant Stadium on Sunday and defeated the Houston Texans 36-31 in Joe Brady’s first win as an NFL head coach.

One big reason the Bills pulled off the win was tight end Dalton Kincaid, who finished with five receptions on six targets for 130 yards.

130 receiving yards is a lot for a tight end, especially one who has played for the Bills, because it hasn’t happened in 59 years.

NFL analyst Benjamin Solak wrote Sunday on X that Kincaid’s 130 receiving yards was the most for a Bills tight end in a single game since 1967.

“Per ESPN Research: Dalton Kincaid had 130 receiving yards against the Texans, the most for a Bills tight end since 1967,” Solak wrote.

How Did the Bills Get Kincaid Going?

One of the main reasons the Bills could target Kincaid throughout the game was the significance of Houston’s defense, particularly its two defensive ends, Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic wrote on Monday about how the Bills successfully used Kincaid in their offensive strategy.

“The Bills entered the game knowing they needed to have a plan for Houston’s edge-rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The pressure and sacks the Bills allowed the Texans in their 2025 matchup simply could not happen again, which meant they needed a different philosophical approach,” Buscaglia wrote.

“In his first game as both offensive play caller and head coach, Joe Brady made packages with multiple tight ends the star of the show. Including penalties, the Bills wound up with 56 total plays, and they used at least two tight ends on 29 of those, an astounding 51.8 percent. Their commitment to 13 personnel — three tight ends — was even more striking: The Bills used that grouping on 20 of their 56 plays, or 35.7 percent.”

Brady ensured they used two tight ends on more plays than not, which gave Josh Allen more time to throw. The tight ends could stay in to chip Hunter and Anderson before going out to run a route.

It is encouraging to see how Brady adapted to prevent the Texans from pressuring Allen this season.

The Texans didn’t allow 36 points in a single game last season, so the Bills walking into Houston and lighting up the scoreboard is a big boost to their momentum.

Bills Will Have a Quick Turnaround

The Bills can’t think about their win over the Texans much longer, as they will play on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Thursday will be a wild night for the Bills, as it’s not just a primetime game, but the first regular season game ever played at New Highmark Stadium.

The Lions are coming off a nail-biting game against the Saints on Sunday, when they had to go to overtime and won 31-30 due to New Orleans’ failed two-point conversion attempt to win the game.

The Lions vs. Bills game could be a Super Bowl preview, as both teams could be the best in their conferences this season.