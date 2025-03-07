Hi, Subscriber

Bills Teammate Reveals Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Wedding Date

  Updated
  • Updated
Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Getty
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025.

Josh Allen missed out on reaching the Super Bowl, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback will be getting his ring soon enough.

Bills teammate Dion Dawkins revealed the wedding date for Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld, who got engaged in the fall. Allen had hinted that he was ready to walk the aisle soon, and the couple opted for a relatively short engagement that will see the Bills quarterback married long before training camp starts in the summer.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld to Wed in Late Spring

In an interview with Kyle Brandt, Dawkins was asked whether he would be attending any weddings during the offseason. The Bills lineman, one of the team’s longest-tenured players, then revealed the exact date of Allen’s wedding.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in May 2023, being spotted on a series of dates and later confirming their relationship. The relationship reportedly moving along quickly, with Steinfeld spotted at many Bills games and the couple moving in together to Allen’s home outside of Buffalo.

Allen took to Instagram in November to announce that he popped the question to Steinfeld.

A source told People magazine at the time that the pair were madly in love and that they had the support of both of their families.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source says. “Their families are thrilled.”

Josh Allen Shared Love With Soon-To-Be Wife

Though Allen and Steinfeld remained largely low-key and shied away from the spotlight, the Bills quarterback has not been shy about sharing his love for Steinfeld. In an issue of her “BEAU SOCIETY” newsletter published in December, Steinfeld posed a series of questions to Allen and he revealed that he was “very nervous” the day he proposed.

“I was very nervous,” Allen said. “I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen said it lessened the tension a bit when Steinfeld asked about marriage earlier that same day.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.; Little did you know I was about to propose to you… ” Allen shared.

The Bills quarterback also shared love for Steinfeld during his NFL MVP acceptance speech, saying he had gratitude toward everyone across the organization and to his fiance for her constant support.

“And last, but not least, my fiancée, Hailee, who…you’ve been my rock,” Allen shared. “You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

