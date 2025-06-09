Bills Tipped as Top Potential Landing Spot for Released 2-Time Pro Bowler

The 2025 NFL regular season is just three months away, and most teams have already filled out their rosters. The Buffalo Bills are in a strong position with their players, and they were just a few plays away from reaching the Super Bowl last year.

Buffalo is looking to return to the Super Bowl this season for the first time since the 1990s, and they could use a player who is now available.

Jaire Alexander Is Now Available

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers parted ways with cornerback Jaire Alexander after seven seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances.

Alexander hasn’t been able to stay healthy over the last few years, appearing in only 14 games over the previous two years, which is a reason the Packers wanted to move on.

Green Bay was unable to find a trade partner, so they decided to release him. Now, the Bills should be one of the teams interested in him.

Buffalo Could Be A Fit

Gary Davenport from Bleacher Report thinks the Bills and Alexander would be a good fit together.

“The Packers spent a chunk of the offseason attempting to trade Alexander before eventually releasing him,” Davenport wrote. “Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Buffalo Bills were one of the interested parties—and could be again.’The Packers and Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through, and Buffalo moved on,’ Schultz wrote on X.

“It’s unclear if the Bills will revisit things now that Alexander has been released — especially since they spent a first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston — but they were a team that had shown real interest. The Bills don’t have an especially pressing need at cornerback with Hairston joining Christian Benford and Taron Johnson in Western New York. But it’s no secret that the Bills have aspirations of playing in Super Bowl LX, and Alexander would give them a more proven option on the boundary. If the Bills were interested in Alexander before, it makes sense that they would be again. But doing the money work could be tricky—per Over the Cap, the Bills are dead last in the league in cap space with just $1.7 million.”

The Bills Should Sign Alexander

The Bills seemed interested in trading for Alexander, but they might’ve known they could sign him on the open market without having to give anything up.

It wouldn’t hurt for the Bills to bring Alexander in and see what he has left. There was once a time when Alexander was viewed as the best corner in the NFL, so there has to be something left in the tank.

Buffalo doesn’t need Alexander to be their No. 1 corner or even their No. 2. They need to add another veteran to the room who can help the team just in case something happens.

It will be interesting to see if the Bills still want to try and add Alexander, but now that he is a free agent, he could sign anywhere, which means there could be a few better offers than what the Bills can give him.